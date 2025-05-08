The General Store Snares Craig McLeod As Strategy Director From Over The Ditch

Creative agency, The General Store, have announced the appointment of Craig McLeod as its new strategy director. Craig joins The General Store after three and half years at Droga5 NZ and has relocated to Sydney for the role.

This appointment comes after the agency’s recent announcement of Sharon Edmondston joining as executive creative director.

“We are pleased to welcome Craig to the team. He immediately stood out as being an amazing partner to clients, being passionate about great work and pushing for creative excellence. His energy and drive are contagious and we think he is the perfect addition to our growing team.” said Sophie Lander, managing director.

Craig’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for The General Store as the agency takes on more work in Australia and overseas. Having recently delivered major projects in Thailand, Bangladesh and Greece, its capability across advertising, design and architecture is proving to be effective across multiple regions for complex businesses looking to build integrated brands.

“I’m incredibly excited to join The General Store at a time where there is new talent, new clients and amazing work happening ,” said McLeod. “The agency’s multi-disciplinary approach and its passion for redefining what’s possible in marketing and brand development make it an inspiring place to be. I’m looking forward to collaborating with the talented team here and helping to shape the future of our clients’ brands.”

“What drew me to The General Store was their ability to think expansively across every aspect of the brand. I’ve worked across many agency models, and this one is genuinely built to solve the full picture. I’m excited to help our clients tap into that firepower to create work that moves the needle across every brand touchpoint.”