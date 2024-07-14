The Australian’s 60th Birthday Edition Hits The Newsstands

The Australian celebrated its 60th anniversary today with a special high-quality newsprint to enhance this historic edition as a collector’s item for readers.

On July 15, 1964, Rupert Murdoch published the first issue of The Australian, which was the first truly national daily newspaper. Today, The Australian is the most-read national newspaper in the country, consumed by 4.091 million Australians every month across print and digital.

“Today we mark six decades of reporting, interpreting, and commenting on the news, bringing the very best journalism to our subscribers,” said Michelle Gunn, The Australian’s editor-in-chief.

“Every day we take part in the contest of ideas that helps to shape our nation. As we celebrate our 60th birthday today our purpose remains the same as when we began, to reflect a nation to itself”.

“Welcome to 60 years of The Australian. Here’s to the next 60 years”.

The anniversary edition features twins Kate and Rob Emms who were born on the day The Australian was launched. The story today incorporates many of their children and grandchildren, introducing the next generation to The Australian’s readers.

Also in the issue is a feature on how The Australian began and a message to readers from Gunn.

A digital print edition of the very first newspaper from July 15, 1964, will also be published online. To join the celebrations visit The Australian’s app or its website, where a special hub has been created to showcase all of the videos, images, cartoons, and stories published along with new content created for the 60th anniversary.

Sky News will premiere a one-hour documentary The Australian: 60 Years of News this evening.

Hosted by Sky News host and associate editor of The Australian Chris Kenny, the documentary journeys through the archives to uncover historic newsroom footage and speaks to prominent figures who have contributed to the masthead’s national affairs coverage for six decades including The Australian’s founder Rupert Murdoch.

Screening tonight at 8 pm AEST. Stream at Sky News’ website or the Sky News Australia app.