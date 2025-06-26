“The Advertising & Media Industry Is Facing An Identity Crisis”: Kevin Kivi Launches True North Executive Coaching & Leadership

Kevin Kivi, a media agency executive who has worked in Australia, the US and Canada, has announced the launch of True North Executive Coaching & Leadership, to help industry leaders have the clarity and conviction to make tough decisions, inspire teams, and drive meaningful impact.

Kivi is a senior agency executive with more than 25 years of experience, and recently returned to Australia after a long media agency leadership career in Canada and the US. His new consultancy, True North, is built on real-world leadership, not just theory. Having led teams through rapid growth, transformation, and uncertainty across Australia and North America, Kivi has seen it all; the wins, the failures, the moments of doubt, and the breakthroughs that define great leadership.

Kivi has held senior executive roles at Carat, Mediacom, and Mindshare, leading major client businesses across Toronto, Melbourne, and New York. He has worked with some of the world’s largest advertisers, including P&G, Ford Motor Company, Mars Wrigley, PC Financial, Burger King, Alberta Blue Cross, Tim Hortons, Kraft Foods, General Mills, and Bayer Healthcare, driving strategic growth and high-impact campaigns.

He has also served on the board of directors for Vividata, mentored future leaders at Sheridan College’s Pilon School of Business, and remains an active voice in the business and leadership community.

“I’ve seen firsthand how consolidation and short-term thinking can chip away at a company’s soul,” said Kivi. “What once made this industry magnetic—creativity, mentorship, identity—is being replaced by efficiency at the expense of meaning. Leaders are feeling the weight of that.

“I’ve been in the shoes of many leaders. I’ve had the good days and the bad. I know what it’s like to sit in a boardroom where decisions need to be made fast, where change is relentless, and where the pressure to perform never lets up. The difference between leaders who thrive and those who falter isn’t luck; it’s clarity, confidence, and the ability to cut through the noise.”

True North’s mission is to empower leaders with the tools and strategies to:

Lead with Clarity – Establish a strong sense of direction and make decisions with conviction.

Inspire with Purpose – Build cultures where talent thrives and teams align around a common vision.

Navigate Change with Confidence – Adapt to shifting landscapes without losing sight of core values.

The consultancy offers a range of services designed to develop exceptional leaders and future-proof organisations including:

Executive Coaching – Personalised coaching programs focused on leadership development, decision-making, and executive presence.

Leadership and Team Workshops – Tailored training on culture, strategic leadership, and organisational effectiveness.

Strategic Advisory Services – Consulting for businesses undergoing leadership transitions, culture transformations, or growth challenges.

Speaking Engagements and Thought Leadership – Industry talks, webinars, and content to inspire leadership excellence at scale.

“In today’s fast-moving business world, leadership is often clouded by competing priorities, shifting goals, and relentless uncertainty. But great leadership isn’t about reacting to every change, it’s about anchoring yourself in what truly matters,” Kivi said.

“The most common thing I hear from leaders today is, ‘I’m losing the why.’ And when leaders lose their sense of purpose, it’s only a matter of time before their teams disconnect too.

“The advertising and media industry isn’t just undergoing transformation—it’s facing an identity crisis. Legacy is being erased in the name of scale, and people are paying the price. That’s why I created True North – to help leaders rediscover their direction, reconnect with their values, and lead with integrity in the face of constant change.

“Leadership today isn’t just about managing margins—it’s about creating meaning. And in an era where automation is rising and identity is fading, we need emotionally intelligent, courageous leaders more than ever.”