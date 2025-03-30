Tesco Reminds Poms To Step It Up & ‘Call Mum’ In Mother’s Day Campaign Via BBH London

Tesco Mobile has launched a national out-of-home campaign encouraging people to pick up the phone and call their mums for Mother’s Day, brought to life via BBH London.

‘Call mum,’ created by BBH London, also celebrates the UK’s diversity by recognising the different ways communities refer to their mothers.

EssenceMediacom oversaw media buying and planning.

Running across the country, the campaign features localised executions with terms such as ‘Mum,’ ‘Ummi,’ ‘Ma,’ ‘Mam,’ ‘Maw,’ ‘Maa,’ ‘Ammi,’ ‘Mā,’ ‘Mom,’ and ‘Mama,’ to make Mother’s Day feels inclusive for all.

“Yeah you could send your mum a card but a conversation means so much more – this is a nice little reminder to pick up the phone,” Gen Gransden and Selma Ahmed, creative directors at BBH London said.

Last year, Tesco Mobile launched its new creative platform ‘It pays to be connected’, also created by BBH London which highlighted the ways it pays to be connected to the Tesco Mobile community.