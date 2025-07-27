TerryWhite Chemmart Revamps Retail Media Platform TWC Connect

Australian pharmacy, TerryWhite Chemmart has scaled up its Health Powered Retail Media platform, TWC Connect, after more than a year in market, now poised to deliver omnichannel, data-driven growth for both endemic and non-endemic supplier partners.

Backed by a national network of over 620 pharmacies and millions of health-conscious customers, TWC Connect enables brands to activate targeted campaigns across in-store and digital channels, leveraging rich first-party data and a highly trusted retail environment.

Over the past 12 months, TerryWhite Chemmart has invested in strengthening the platform’s capability, measurement, and campaign integration, positioning it as a compelling new player in Australia’s evolving retail media ecosystem.

“TWC Connect isn’t just a concept, it’s a proven platform that’s delivering results,” said Nick Munroe, executive general manager at TerryWhite Chemmart. “We’ve spent the past year refining how we connect media, data and customer moments, and now we’re ready to scale. Whether you’re in health, wellness, lifestyle or consumer goods, this is a channel where your message meets real relevance.”

TWC Connect supports a range of campaign formats—from in-store point-of-sale and consultation room branding to owned digital assets like eDMs and social, through to programmatic and data-led offsite media. The platform is designed to engage customers across their entire health journey, from awareness to conversion.

“Retail media is no longer the exclusive domain of supermarkets,” said Colin Lewis, international retail media strategist. “TerryWhite Chemmart and TWC Connect brings something distinct. It gives brands access to high-intent consumers in trusted, local, real-world settings, supported by first-party data and omnichannel scale. That’s a game-changer for advertisers looking for deeper relevance and return.”

With the expansion of pharmacist services, increasing consumer reliance on community pharmacy, and the ongoing shift towards personalised health and wellbeing, TerryWhite Chemmart sees retail media as a key growth driver for both its network of pharmacies, and its brand partners.

“Over the past year, we’ve worked hard to build a retail media platform that delivers for our supplier and brand partners, and our pharmacy network,” said Janice Hoogeveen, head of marketing and retail media, TerryWhite Chemmart.

“TWC Connect now has the foundations, the performance, and the reach to become one of Australia’s most trusted and targeted media channels. We’re open for business, and ready to partner with brands who want to grow.”

As brands look for new ways to cut through in a fragmented media landscape, TWC Connect offers a powerful opportunity to engage Australians in moments that matter—where health meets lifestyle, and where trust drives action.