Telstra Launches ‘A Put Your Phone On Silent’ Campaign Via Bear Meets Eagle On Fire and +61

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

Telstra has created a series of intriguing, silent short films to remind cinema audiences to put their phones on silent.

The black and white films – Mirror Mirror, Four-Legged Friend and Magnetic Boy – are directed by FINCH’s Dougal Wilson in his first Australian production and commercial project since 2018.

Four-Legged Friend (video above) features a table dancing with a woman who had seemingly been stood up for a date. In Mirror Mirror a woman turns into a werewolf, while magnetic boy shows an experiment of a kid whose magnetism attracts metal items.

Brent Smart, CMO of Telstra, said: “So much care and craft has gone into these, I can’t wait to see them before some animated film my kids make me watch.”

Micah Walker, founder and chief creative officer of Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, added: “This is such a simple, fun idea and getting to work with Dougal again has just made that even better. We couldn’t be happier with how they’ve come to life.”

Wilson said: “It was a delight to work with Micah and his team and Telstra on such a fun project. I loved these ideas and crafting them with my wonderful production team and crew was a hugely enjoyable experience.”

Magnetic Boy

Mirror Mirror

Campaign Credits

Client: Telstra
Chief Marketing Officer: Brent Smart
Head of Brand and Sponsorship: Alita McMenamin
Head of Creative Excellence: Anna Jackson
Senior Brand Manager: Dene Mackenzie
Media & Marketing Operations Lead: Paula Marreiros
Product Management – Senior Specialist: Olivia Cortes

Creative Agency: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with +61

Production Company: FINCH
Director: Dougal Wilson
Executive Producer: Nick Simkins
Producer: Cath Anderson
Director of Photography: Jeremy Rouse
Production Designer: Neville Stevenson
Costume Stylist: Joanna Mae Park
Casting: Byrne Creative and Mackintosh Casting
Special Effects: MEG SFX 

Editorial: ARC
Editor: Elise Butt 

Post Production: ALT VFX
VFX Supervisor: Dave Edwards
VFX Senior Producer: Celeste Fairlie
Executive Producer: Tyrone Estephan 

Media Agency: OMD Australia

 

