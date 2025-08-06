Swann Partners With Bunnings As Exclusive Security Supplier For The Block 2025

Swann, a global leader in do-it-yourself security, has partnered with Bunnings to feature its market-leading security installation on Channel 9’s iconic renovation series, The Block. From construction chaos to auction day glory, every angle of the Daylesford build site has been protected, giving viewers a first-hand look at intelligent, accessible home security in action.

Across The Block’s five houses and wider film site, a network of 92 Swann cameras—ranging from the MaxRanger4K Long Range Wireless Solar Security Systems and AdvancedX Wired NVR Systems to SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbells with SwannShield AI Voice Assistant—offer unparalleled protection and peace of mind. Xtreem4K Wireless Security Cameras have also been used to give fans a front row view of special ‘Tradie Games’ projects and competitions.

Alongside the prime-time action, the collaboration involves in-store integrations at Bunnings stores “As Seen on The Block” signage, packaging and POS displays to take Australians from couch to checkout, supported by TV, radio, digital, in-store screens and the Bunnings magazine.

Swann is also going beyond the build with exclusive behind-the-scenes content rolling out across Swann’s social media and online platforms throughout the season. The company has provided each of the five Block contestant couples with a security camera system for their personal homes, ensuring they have peace of mind throughout the production process, through to auction day and beyond.

Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann said: “We’re proud to be partnering with The Block and Bunnings to showcase smart, simple and powerful security systems built for the way Australians live. This partnership lets The Block viewers see Swann in action—whether it’s protecting tools, homes or the people building them. It’s an exciting new chapter for our brand.”

Justine Mills, General Manager of Marketing at Bunnings said: “We are all about encouraging home D.I.Y projects and The Block is set to bring inspiration to millions of viewers. Having worked with Swann for many years, joining forces on The Block is an exciting next step, particularly given many Australians prioritise safety and security as they go through their home improvement journey.”