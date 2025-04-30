‘Surfing Is Freedom. So Is Crypto’: Binance Australia Signs Jack Robinson In First-Ever Crypto-Surfing Sponsorship

In a move that signals a bold new chapter for both surfing and cryptocurrency, Binance Australia has announced a historic partnership with Olympic medalist and surfing superstar Jack Robinson — making him the first Australian surfer to be backed by a major cryptocurrency exchange.

In an exclusive interview with B&T, James Quinn-Kumar, director of community engagement at Binance Australia, explained why this unexpected partnership between surfing and crypto goes far beyond surface-level branding.

Traditionally a sport supported by surfwear labels and lifestyle brands, professional surfing has now officially paddled into uncharted waters. The deal also marks Binance’s first global sponsorship of a professional surfer, reinforcing its ambition to connect with communities that share values of freedom, self-determination, and innovation.

Robinson, a two-time Australian Surfer of the Year and recent Silver medalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, is celebrated not only for his fearless performance on some of the world’s most formidable waves, but also for his wide-reaching appeal across mainstream and digital audiences.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Jack Robinson to the Binance Australia family in this first-of-its-kind partnership,” Quinn-Kumar said. “Jack’s fearless approach to surfing resonates with the ethos of Binance. Surfing is the ultimate expression of freedom, just as blockchain and crypto offer the freedom of financial self-expression.”

As part of the deal, Robinson becomes a Binance Australia ambassador and will work to increase digital asset literacy through content, events and social media initiatives. The collaboration is aimed not only at celebrating athletic excellence, but also educating Australians on blockchain technology and the opportunities in the evolving digital economy.

“In the ocean, timing is everything,” Robinson said. “Success comes from trusting your instincts and moving fast before the wave even shows itself. The future belongs to those who move first, and I’m proud to be riding into it with Binance.”

The partnership aligns with Binance Australia’s broader community strategy to engage with lifestyle-focused subcultures that mirror the crypto mindset. “Australia is one of the greatest sporting nations in the world, and both the sport and pastime of surfing are a core part of this culture,” said Quinn-Kumar.

Referencing figures from the Australian Sports Commission, Quinn-Kumar noted that over 720,000 adults actively surf in Australia, with the vast majority reporting benefits to mental health and stress management. “Surfing in Australia has been deeply influenced by its status as a counterculture, similar to the crypto community, which attracts individual thinkers and unique perspectives. Ultimately, surfing is the pursuit of freedom in the ocean, and Bitcoin and crypto represent the pursuit of freedom in money”.

The collaboration will see Robinson chronicle his personal education journey into digital assets across Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. He will also appear at upcoming crypto events hosted by Binance, with meet-and-greet opportunities for fans.

Quinn-Kumar the move reflects a growing trend: crypto’s expanding footprint in sport, from global football to Formula One — and now surfing. Alongside deals with Cristiano Ronaldo and the BWT Alpine F1 team, this partnership is another example of the exchange investing in ambassadors who can connect authentically with their communities.

“Connecting with communities both within and alongside crypto is a critical part of Binance Australia’s strategy to onboard the next million Australian users. While there is a strong case that surfing is a mainstream sport within Australia, working directly with athletes and their communities provides unique opportunities to showcase the educational journey into crypto and share the incredible potential of blockchain technology for individual benefit”.

While crypto marketing is under increased scrutiny globally, Binance stresses the importance of transparency, integrity, and accessible education in this campaign.

“In an industry where DYOR [Do Your Own Research] is critical for keeping users safe, the partnership with Robinson will allow users to learn alongside a highly relatable ‘everyday Aussie’, with plenty of fun and laughs to be had along the way,” said Quinn-Kumar.

As Jack Robinson takes on the waves with Binance by his side, the partnership signals more than just a branding exercise — it marks a cultural shift. By bridging the worlds of high-performance sport and digital finance, Binance Australia is betting on the power of shared values like independence, curiosity, and boldness. And as Robinson charts new waters both in and out of the surf, he’s inviting a new generation of Australians to ride the next big wave — not just in sport, but in financial innovation.