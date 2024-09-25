MarketingNewsletter

Super Easy Storage Appoints InsideOut PR Once More

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Sydney-based PR agency InsideOut PR has been appointed by Super Easy Storage, Australia’s leaders in providing convenient mobile self storage solutions. Super Easy Storage is a pioneer in mobile moving and storage solutions. InsideOut PR worked  with the company ten years ago and has now been re-appointed to drive exposure once again. 

Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR said, “We are thrilled to reconnect with the Super Easy Storage team. We look forward to supporting their growth journey and working closely with the founders who are groundbreakers and inspiring entrepreneurs,” says Nicole Reaney, CEO of InsideOut PR.

InsideOut PR’s key focus will be media exposure and brand collaborations.

InsideOut PR was established in 2005 and is a partner of global communications group, IPREX, with 110 offices worldwide. It is a full-service agency with strong capability in media publicity, working with some of the most recognised brands in Australia and internationally. InsideOut PR will be leveraging its extensive franchise, logistics and lifestyle experience and connections.

