Study: Only 11% Of CMOs Say They’ve Completed The Digital Transformation Journey

Independent global media advisors MediaSense has launched its latest research study, Media 2025, revealing a noticeable maturing of the industry as brands seek greater simplification and integration across their ecosystem. Download a copy of the report HERE.

Omnichannel is the order of the day but too many brand organisations are held back by internal silos, incompatible technologies, inadequate data and critically, talent. Hence progress is varied with brands running at different speeds, and in a constant state of transformation. Just 11 per cent of global CMOs are confident that they have completed their digital transformation journey.

Media 2025 surveyed 100+ global marketers consisting of CMOs and directors and provides a barometer for current thinking around the state of the media ecosystem. In partnership with ISBA, the report reveals the extent of transformation occurring in the industry with a colossal 82 per cent of brands planning or in the midst of transforming their internal media operating model, and 76 per cent planning or undergoing a transformation of their external agency model.

Some of the drivers highlighted include in-housing, with 55 per cent expecting to bring more functions in house and talent, with 56 per cent believing a skills shortage is holding the industry back. Talent is a growing concern, now being fought on several fronts, and since Media20:20 was launched, this figure has steadily risen each year from an initial low of 27 per cent in 2015.

While brands are focused on finding a better balance between brand and performance marketing, there are worrying signs for the future of cross-media measurement, with 42 per cent believing the ambition will never be realised with a higher proportion (49 per cent) citing self-interest as a key limiting factor. Attention is likely to pivot towards sustainability and measuring the environmental impact of media, with 46 per cent planning to focus more in this area.

Ryan Kangisser, managing prtner, strategy at MediaSense added: “The level of transformation occurring in the industry is a promising sign for the future of our industry, as brands and agencies seek to better equip their organisations to become more agile, integrated and consumer centric. Covid has nevertheless had a profound impact through (for many) an unanticipated growth of ecommerce, which has exposed acute gaps across talent and measurement. Now is the time for greater cross-industry collaboration and leadership to find solutions which better support this constantly evolving and converging ecosystem.”

Andrew Lowdon, director of agency services at ISBA commented: “The Media 2025 findings, especially those on talent, support ISBA’s industry imperative to attract and retain the brightest people across the industry and to continue to develop the case for advertising as a force for good. The report also serves as a much-needed temperature check for those looking to both reset and renew in 2022.”