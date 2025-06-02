STRONG Pilates Unveils Brand Campaign ‘More Than Pilates’ Via House Of Groms

STRONG Pilates, the Australian-born fitness franchise that blends Pilates with cardio and strength training, has launched its brand campaign ‘More Than Pilates’ via House of Groms, designed to disrupt the Pilates format.

The new campaign will roll out globally through a tiered, social-led campaign, accompanied by community activities to drive in-studio engagement.

The campaign’s tagline, ‘More Than Pilates,’ emphasises STRONG’s blend of Pilates, cardio and strength training via the “Rowformer” and “Bikeformer” machines (a reformer bed with a rower or bike on the end). Four content pieces will roll out across META channels and YouTube to showcase and educate on the brand’s equipment innovations, programming, longevity and community through dynamic video and imagery.

“Since launching STRONG in 2019, we have created a unique format which has not only transformed traditional Pilates, but expanded on its benefits to redefine what it means to feel strong. As we roll out the first of our U.S. studios, now is the time to highlight our world-first offering and position an Australian brand at the forefront of the global fitness industry,” co-founder of STRONG Pilates Michael Ramsey said.

“The campaign’s approach was underpinned by STRONG’s global member survey, which highlighted its unique programming as key to its success. Combining the low-impact movements of Pilates with high-intensity cardio, strength and conditioning, 84 per cent of those surveyed said that STRONG fulfilled all of their workout needs in one,” Amanda Burwood, head of marketing for STRONG Pilates said.

“Once you try STRONG Pilates, you can’t help but be hooked to its innovative and varied format, which goes well beyond what you’d expect from a Pilates class. We want to capture the sweat-dripping, heart-pounding moments of every class that pushes boundaries and drives results. Our goal is longevity, and it shows, with members telling us they visit STRONG on average four times a week,” Burwood added.

“Together with the team at House of Groms, we brought to life a challenging film which utilised an array of mixed mediums and cinematic techniques from robotic camera movements, CGI, VFX and in-camera lighting effects. This resulted in an incredible visual that is highly unique in the fitness community,” Kurt Tilse, founder and creative director of House of Groms added.