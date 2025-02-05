StackAdapt Secures $235M USD Investment Led By Teachers’ Venture Growth

StackAdapt has announced a growth capital raise led by Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, with participation from Intrepid Growth Partners, and four other investors.

This latest round follows the $300M USD investment made by Summit Partners in 2022 and brings StackAdapt’s total investment to over $500M USD, underscoring its position as a global leader in advertising and marketing innovation.

Founded in 2014 by Vitaly Pecherskiy, Yang Han, and Ildar Shar, StackAdapt was created to build a new-generation programmatic advertising platform. StackAdapt was built on three core principles: solving customer challenges with purpose-driven solutions, harnessing the power of AI and automation to deliver advanced and powerful software capabilities, and providing a seamless, self-serve user experience with unmatched speed and accessibility.

This capital raise marks a pivotal milestone for StackAdapt as it continues to expand its footprint in programmatic advertising technology, while expanding into marketing technology. With headquarters in Toronto, Canada, and a global team of over 1,300, the StackAdapt platform empowers modern marketers across 19 global markets.

“The challenges marketing teams face are vast and evolving rapidly. Much of the pressure to drive growth rests on their shoulders as they work to reinvent operations and discover new ways to reach customers effectively, profitably, and predictably,” said Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and CEO at StackAdapt. “To help them stay ahead of the curve, we are relentlessly focused on building the most advanced, intelligent, and automated platform to make their success inevitable. We are excited to partner with TVG and the other great investors in this round to drive growth and innovation within StackAdapt, continuing on our mission to transform how marketers use technology to create value within their companies.”

“We are proud to support StackAdapt, a leading Canadian technology company, on its trajectory to becoming the global leader in AI-driven, end-to-end advertising,” said Rick Prostko, senior managing director at TVG. “The company has been able to demonstrate consistent growth and profitability while building the future of advertising and marketing technology. We have been impressed by their exceptional team, visionary leadership, and relentless focus on delivering customer value.”

“Intrepid is thrilled to make StackAdapt its first investment. Vitaly, Yang, and their team have built a remarkable company that highlights the tremendous potential of AI,” said Mark Machin, managing partner and founder of Intrepid.

This investment round comes at a point of strategic inflection for StackAdapt as it continues to rapidly scale its research and development, increase innovation capacity, and expand global presence.

J.P. Morgan acted as lead placement agent and RBC Capital Markets acted as co-placement agent to StackAdapt on the raise.