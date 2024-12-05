StackAdapt appoints Alessandra Alessio as APAC Director of Marketing 

Adtech business StackAdapt has hired Alessandra Alessio as director of marketing for the APAC region.

Alessio brings nearly 20 years of experience in the digital advertising to the role, where she will spearhead StackAdapt’s growth initiatives across Asia-Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Alessio joins StackAdapt following a 16-year career at Google, covering B2B marketing and sales roles, with a focus on adtech, measurement, and data privacy solutions. Alessio has worked in APAC for twelve years, of which eight years was spent in the Australian market. In her most recent role, she served in the APAC Scaled Ads marketing team.

In her new position, Alessio will focus on elevating StackAdapt’s brand and presence across the APAC region. She will lead marketing strategies to showcase the company’s full suite of capabilities and support brands navigating an increasingly complex digital landscape.

“I was drawn to StackAdapt by its powerful multi-channel media buying platform and its incredible culture, which prioritises delivering exceptional service to agency and brand clients,” she said. “With significant growth plans for APAC, I’m thrilled to help drive the next phase of expansion and innovation in the region.”

The appointment of Alessio follows the creation of a senior executive team across the APAC region this year, including recent appointments in Hong Kong and Japan.

“I’m delighted that Alessandra chose to join StackAdapt,” StackAdapt Asia-Pacific VP Liam McCarten said. “Her deep understanding of our audiences, our industry and our region will only fuel our ability to grow our brand & our business. We’ve made a lot of progress in growing our visibility across APAC, but no doubt Alessandra will lead strategies and tactics that will elevate our standing and differentiation even further. We really believe we’re building a standout team in the industry. Alessandra fuels that belief.”