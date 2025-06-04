AI Platform Springboards Secures Backing from Industry Powerhouses

Springboards, AI-powered platform, has announced the addition of a number of investors. These new partnerships follow adoption by over 200 agencies of the platform and the growing use of AI.

With backing from leaders across the advertising, tech, and venture capital worlds, including senior staff at Accenture Song, The Savage Company, Cutwater Agency, Tracksuit, Ideally, Snap, Mutinex, JAM Branding, YouTube, Google New Zealand, R/GA, Blackbird Ventures and Bodacious .

Springboards plans to leverage the investment to expand its toolset, grow its global user base, and continue its commitment to building “AI that empowers, not replaces, human creativity”.

Co-founded by ex-agency strategists Pip Bingemann and Amy Tucker and CTO Kieran Browne, Springboards offers a suite of AI-powered tools that aim to help creatives work more effectively and collaborate.

“We’ve had a lot of ‘pinch me’ moments over the past 24 months, but having this incredible group, people we’ve looked up to our entire careers, back us on this journey is something very special,” Pip Bingemann, CEO and co-founder of Springboards said.

“We never built Springboards with the intention of keeping it for ourselves, but rather knew Springboards would be at its best only when centred around creative humans. It was a no-brainer to invite these industry legends into the fold and continue to explore more possibilities with some of the best thinkers in the world,” Amy Tucker, CMO/CCO and co-founder of Springboards added.

“I’m proud to be an early supporter, investor and board member of Springboards, not just because it’s a revolutionary platform, but because it’s been built by two brilliant minds who deeply understand both the art and science of strategy. In an era where AI is often met with hype or fear, Springboards represents a rare third path – one grounded in thoughtfulness, integrity and a genuine love of the craft. It’s not about abandoning what we know, but expanding upon it with care. We can marry the old and the new, we just need to do it with clarity, courage and a belief in building something better,” Zoe Scaman, founder of Bodacious and Springboards investor said.

“The platform does exactly what it says on the tin, giving talented planners amazing AI-powered springboards to develop their insights, generate their ideas and design their strategies. That’s something our industry must absolutely lean into, which is why I’m not just a user, but an investor too,” Mat Baxter, former Global CEO at Huge and Springboards Investor added.

“We love creativity. We love great advertising, bold ideas, and the brilliant people behind them. We love being agile, informed, and constantly delighted. We believe in tools and thinking that make all of us better, faster, and well paid — not replaced. We believe in growth that lifts everyone. We love nice people. And yes, we really love Springboards,“ Rosie & Faris Yakob, partners at Genius Steals and Springboards investors said.

“A lot of marketing AI helps brand owners get generic outputs for less. Springboards helps agency practitioners get strong, brand-friendly insights, briefs and media plans faster. It’s a product you would welcome on the team,” Tom Morton, founder, Narratory Capital, former global chief strategy officer, R/GA and Springboards investor added.

“I strongly believe that the future of creativity is human – and that the tools that stimulate human creativity are advancing in incredible ways. I invested in Springboards because they’re thinking deeply about how technology can, should and will support and accelerate human creativity,” James Hurman, founding partner, Previously and Springboards investor said.