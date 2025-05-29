Spotlight On Sponsors: Voltaren, PepsiCo, Ancestry & More Dive Into Sport Sponsorships Amid Packed Sporting Calendar

Roland Garros is well and truly underway, A-League finals are looming and with State Of Origin kicking off last night, it is a hectic time for brands hoping to jump on board the next trending sporting event.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

Voltaren x City2Surf

Voltaren has announced it has entered a three-year naming rights partnership with the world’s largest fun run, the iconic City2Surf.

The partnership will kick off in 2025, with the very first “Voltaren City2Surf” on Sunday, August 10, which will see tens of thousands of runners and walkers hit the pavement in Sydney to embrace the joy of movement and raise funds for charity.

Voltaren is a product developed by Haleon which is also known for leading pain relief brands such as Panadol and Advil. Voltaren Pain Relief Gel is topically applied to provide targeted pain relief and reduce inflammation and swelling, helping you get moving sooner.

Nagraj Iyer, marketing director at Haleon Australia and New Zealand, said the company is delighted with the association as it is a perfect fit for the brand and aligned with the brand’s purpose to get Aussies back into the activities and movements they love.

“Voltaren is passionate about supporting Australians in rediscovering the joy of movement and nothing encapsulates that better than the energy, camaraderie, community spirit and ‘feel good’ atmosphere of the world’s biggest fun run,” said Iyer.

“We know that Voltaren plays an important role in supporting runners, walkers and active people manage their muscle pains, sprains, strains and sports injuries so they can maintain their movement and reach their goals – which is why a partnership with City2Surf makes a lot of sense for us,”

“Our team is really looking forward to race day. We’ve got some great plans in place to make the most of the event and support all the runners and walkers with their post run aches and pains.”

The 2025 Voltaren City2Surf, will mark the race’s 55th year and the team is hopeful to build on their success with another recording breaking event.

Michelle Pepper, managing director of Oceania for The IRONMAN Group, organisers of the City2Surf, welcomed the Voltaren team to this iconic Australian running event.

“We’re excited to enter into a three-year partnership with Voltaren. At its core, the City2Surf is about having fun and moving your body your way, all while supporting causes that are important to you. We feel that aligns well with the Voltaren’s mission to support meaningful connections through movement,” said Pepper.

“Over the last 55 years the City2Surf has grown from a local running race with just over 2,000 entries into the world’s largest fun run, and we’re excited to continue building on our success in 2025 with the Voltaren City2Surf”.

Boost x Australia AUSX Supercross

The Australian Supercross Championship (AUSX) is set to launch into its biggest season yet, today confirming Boost Mobile as the new official naming rights partner for the highly anticipated 2025 championship.

Now titled the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship, this new partnership marks a defining moment for the sport — aligning one of the country’s fastest-growing motorsports with a brand that embodies youth, action, and cultural influence.

“For 25 years Boost Mobile has backed athletes and sports that are high octane, fast and fan focused and Supercross is part of that DNA. We are proud to play our part in bringing world-class Supercross racing to locations across Australia for fans of all ages to embrace and enjoy,” said Bobby Geldens, head of Boost Mobile Australia.

“Supercross is growing fast and capturing the imagination and passion of fans across the country, and we’re proud to invest in the 2025 AUSX series that will match the energy of our brand and connect deeply with our customers. The sport takes fans and participants to incredible regional locations all around Australia, and Boost Mobile is there to keep them connected with the best mobile coverage in the country on the Full Telstra Prepaid Mobile Network.”

The partnership will see Boost Mobile go beyond traditional naming rights, powering content, athlete ambassadors, broadcast integrations, fan competitions, and activations at every round — elevating the sport’s reach and energy both on and off the track.

As the series charges into 2025, the newly branded Boost Mobile AUSX Championship is set to expand with a five-round national tour across four states. Featuring a mix of major iconic venues events and coastal outdoor locations, the 2025 season will introduce new destinations, fresh audiences, and headline moments designed to captivate both core fans and first-timers.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward for the championship,” said Mick Sinclair, head of Motorsports & Partnerships. “We’re committed to building a world-class series that delivers for fans, riders, and commercial partners alike — and Boost Mobile’s support empowers us to expand our reach across every channel, from broadcast and digital to live event experiences.”

The partnership follows a strong 2024 season that saw record attendance, growing broadcast distribution, and increased youth participation — positioning Supercross as one of Australia’s fastest-growing motorsport codes. With Boost Mobile now embedded into the fabric of the championship, the series enters a new phase of growth, relevance, and cultural momentum.

“Supercross is a key pillar in the future of motorcycling in Australia,” said Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia.“ The growth of the AUSX Championship reflects a broader shift toward high impact, entertainment-driven formats that attract new fans and bring more participants into the sport. This next chapter is about building a stronger, more sustainable ecosystem — one that supports riders at all levels and ensures Supercross continues to thrive for years to come.”

Over the coming weeks, AUSX will roll out its full season calendar, venue announcements, athlete signings, and fan opportunities, alongside the official launch campaign and season trailer.

This season will bring Australia’s biggest Supercross stars — including returning legends and rising talents — to the heart of five thrilling rounds. With major brand partnerships, electrifying new venues, and unforgettable fan experiences, 2025 promises to be the most action-packed, engaging, and accessible championship yet. Fans can expect adrenaline-fueled racing and moments that will define the future of Supercross in Australia. Get ready — the Boost Mobile AUSX Supercross Championship is back, bigger and louder than ever.

Suncorp x Wheelchair Rugby Australia & Wheelchair Rugby Queensland

Suncorp Group has extended its partnership with Wheelchair Rugby Australia and Wheelchair Rugby Queensland for another year, continuing as the Naming Rights Sponsor of the Queensland Cyclones in 2025.

Kookai x Hawthorn FC

Hawthorn Football Club has welcomed a bold new addition to the brown and gold in 2025, announcing women’s fashion label KOOKAÏ as an official partner.

The Australian-owned brand, renowned for its celebration of femininity, confidence and individual style, will bring its fashion-forward ethos to the club, styling Hawthorn’s female staff and administrators in corporate apparel throughout the season.

On game day, KOOKAÏ’s presence will extend to digital marketing activations and signage around the ground.

In a show of support for women’s sport, KOOKAÏ will also take on the role of presenting partner for Hawthorn’s prestigious AFLW Best and Fairest award, capping off what is expected to be a highly anticipated 2025 AFLW campaign.

Hawthorn CEO Ash Klein said the partnership marks an exciting chapter for the club. “We’re thrilled to welcome KOOKAÏ to the Hawthorn family, in what’s sure to be an exciting season ahead,” Klein said.

“Hawthorn and KOOKAÏ aspire to be leaders in our respective industries and together we will foster that pursuit on and off the field. We thank KOOKAÏ for its support and look forward to developing the partnership into the future.”

KOOKAÏ was founded over 30 years ago by Robert Cromb and Danielle Vagner, with the goal of delivering fashionable, high-quality clothing at accessible prices. What began as a vision to bring Parisian style to Australian wardrobes has evolved into a global label with 66 boutiques across Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland.

KOOKAÏ founder and managing director Rob Cromb said he’s excited to see the brand step into the sporting arena. “As a proud supporter of the Hawthorn Football Club, I am thrilled that KOOKAÏ is joining the Hawks family,” Cromb said.

“KOOKAÏ has always championed women’s confidence and success in business, and now we are excited to extend that support to women in sport. We look forward to celebrating individuality, strength, and leadership together with Hawthorn, both on and off the field.”

Ancestry x State Of Origin

Ancestry has returned as a partner of Ampol State of Origin for the second consecutive year in 2025. Under the banner ‘Discover Your Origin’, this powerful partnership shines a spotlight on Ancestry’s cutting-edge DNA offerings, encouraging Australians to explore their roots and celebrate their heritage – all while backing their home state on the field.

The campaign will roll out across a mix of paid and owned channels, delivered in collaboration with the NRL. Ancestry will take centre stage with bold in-stadium signage, high-impact takeovers on NRL.com.au, and a compelling television commercial highlighting the power of DNA discovery.

Following a successful 2024 partnership, the brand aims to deepen Australians’ understanding of how their DNA and family history can be explored through its products, helping people forge a stronger sense of identity and a more meaningful connection to their past.

This year, to help Australians learn more about their own origins, genetic traits and potential DNA matches, Ancestry is offering fans an exclusive discount code (ORIGIN30) to access rare offers on its AncestryDNA and AncestryDNA + Traits kits. If the code is applied between the 24th and 29th of May 2025, customers can purchase AncestryDNA Kits for $89 (reduced from $129), and AncestryDNA + Traits Kits for $105 (reduced from $159).

“At Ancestry, we’re embarking on an exciting journey as we join forces with State of Origin for the second time,” said James Walmsley, country manager at Ancestry. “This partnership presents a unique opportunity to reconnect with fans of the game, amplify our brand message, and showcase the power of Ancestry. State of Origin is a key moment in Australian culture and we felt the partnership was a natural alignment.”

“Our campaign message, ‘Discover your Origin’ encapsulates the essence of this partnership, inviting audiences to embark on a journey of self-discovery and connection,” added Walmsley.

The partnership was facilitated by Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia with campaign strategy by media agency, Spark Foundry Australia, and creative development by Saatchi & Saatchi Australia.

“We’re thrilled to see Ancestry build on the foundations of their first year as a State of Origin sponsor with an integrated campaign that celebrates the rich history of Origin – unearthing both legendary and little-known family connections that have shaped the game over the past 45 years,” said national director of Publicis Sport & Entertainment Australia, Will Koukouras.

“We’re proud to help Ancestry strengthen its ties with the State of Origin audience. This campaign continues our journey of turning family history into something immediate and emotional — making it relevant not just to fans of the game, but to anyone who values where they come from,” said Saatchi & Saatchi Australia managing director, Toby Aldred.

Ancestry invites fans and enthusiasts alike to join in celebrating the rich heritage of the Australian Rugby League and to embark on their own journey of discovering their own Origin story with Ancestry.

PepsiCo x F1

Formula 1 and PepsiCo have announced a landmark multi-year global partnership that will see the beverage and snack giant become an Official Partner of the sport until 2030.

The deal unites the speed and spectacle of Formula 1 with some of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands, including Sting Energy, Gatorade, and Doritos.

Described by Formula 1 President & CEO Stefano Domenicali as “a sparkling union,” the agreement is set to drive fan engagement far beyond the track.

“Today is a moment to celebrate the partnership between two iconic and historic global brands,” Domenicali said. “PepsiCo will tap into the unique potential of Formula 1 as a global platform to connect with new audiences and we will benefit from their energy, their extraordinary products and their loyal community”.

At the heart of the partnership is a bold strategy to immerse fans in the F1 universe through unique on-pack promotions, digital experiences and co-branded content designed to make the sport more accessible and entertaining.

From 2026, PepsiCo products will also be poured and served at all Formula 1 Grands Prix, and its brands will feature in dedicated Fan Zones and activations worldwide.

PepsiCo’s Sting Energy brand will serve as the Official Energy Drink of Formula 1, while Gatorade is set to power the high-intensity F1 Sprint format, becoming its Official Partner from Spa-Francorchamps onwards.

“Formula 1’s unmatched global platform and tremendous growth trajectory align perfectly with our ambitions to accelerate our brands – particularly Sting Energy – on the world stage,” said Eugene Willemsen, chief executive officer, International Beverages, PepsiCo.

Doritos will take on the role of Official Savoury Snack Partner of Formula 1, with global rights to activate in-stadium and at home.

In addition to expanding fan-facing efforts, PepsiCo will also support the future of the sport through a new partnership with F1 Academy. Retail integration will play a significant role too, with F1-themed packaging, in-store activations, and promotional campaigns creating fresh ways for fans to engage in the lead-up to each race.

“Together, we’ll deliver bold, innovative experiences that connect with drivers and fans at race venues and well beyond,” Willemsen added. “While also supporting Formula 1’s continued expansion to new audiences worldwide in markets where PepsiCo and Sting have a strong presence”.

With races regularly drawing millions of viewers, including 10 per cent higher average viewership on Sprint weekends, the snack brand’s visibility is set to soar.

The booming popularity of Formula 1 has been supercharged by the success of Netflix’s Drive to Survive, which has introduced the sport to millions of new fans, particularly in the United States and other emerging markets. The docuseries’ behind-the-scenes storytelling has helped humanise the drivers, amplify rivalries, and turn casual viewers into die-hard supporters, creating fertile ground for brands like Doritos to engage with a passionate, global audience.

As Formula 1 continues its global expansion, this partnership marks a significant step in the sport’s commercial evolution.