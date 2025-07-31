Spotlight On Sponsors: Gold Coast Titans Become Top Blokes For Mental Health

It’s been an epic week of sports and sports sponsorship news. The British and Irish Lions have claimed the three-game series over the Wallabies with a match to spare after a 29-26 victory on Saturday night at the MCG. The game, however, did not come without controversy as a pivotal late no-call led to Lions fullback Hugo Keenan crossing in the 79th minute to snatch victory.

The series will conclude this Saturday night when the two teams go head-to-head at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Wallabies will be looking to spare embarrassment as they look to beat the Lions for the first time since 2013. Otherwise, they will have to wait another 12 years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The British & Irish Lions (@britishandirishlions)

In the Caribbean, the Australian men’s cricket team has departed, leaving absolute carnage behind them. First, they won the test series three-nil, and then they flexed their T20 muscles beating the West Indies five-nil. Australia will now turn its attention to South Africa as the two powerhouse nations square off in a three-match T20 series kicking off on August 10.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

On the sidelines, the action is heating up as well.

This week’s Spotlight on Sponsors features the Gold Coast Titans as they ran out with a special sponsor emblazoned on their chest, a new strategic partnership between Nemiroff vodka and the Wallaroos, Papa Macros are the newest sponsor of Brisbane Roar, fuelling them for the upcoming A League season and Sonos has announced a partnership with Collingwood Magpies and their captain Darcy Moore.

Gold Coast Titans x Top Blokes

The Gold Coast Titans ran out onto the field as Top Blokes in Round 21, joining forces with the young men’s mental health charity Top Blokes Foundation alongside The Lottery Office.

In a powerful show of community support from the club’s principal partner, the Top Blokes logo was showcased on the front of the NRL jersey for last Saturday’s clash against the Warriors in New Zealand, shining a spotlight on the incredible work the organisation does to empower boys and young men across Australia.

The Titans, as major underdogs, ended up leaving New Zealand as 24 points to 16 winners. In an incredible show of grit and determination, Gold Coast came into the match as major underdogs, but left the field victorious thanks to an impressive 90 per cent completion rate. As a result of the clinical eight-point victory, the Titans jumped off the bottom of the ladder, and coach Des Hasler now has a win etched against his name in his 500th career game as coach. What a Top Bloke.

Top Blokes focuses on improving the mental health and wellbeing of young males aged 10-24 through peer-based mentoring, early prevention programs and advocacy—tackling issues like mental health, healthy masculinities, respectful relationships, risk-taking behaviours and leadership.

The cause is one that has been championed by Titans playmaker Kieran Foran after losing his stepson Logan Steinwede to suicide in 2023.

Now, as a Top Blokes ambassador, the 311-game veteran is hoping last weekend’s initiative had encouraged more young men to speak up and be their true, authentic selves.

“Top Blokes is a charity that is very close to my heart following Logan’s passing and I know how tough life can get sometimes as a young man growing up,” said Foran.

“I’ve had plenty of ups and my own mental health challenges I’ve had to overcome across my career, but having the courage to speak up and have the right support around me helped shape me to become the person I am today.

“It was an incredible opportunity for Top Blokes to be front and centre on the Titans jersey last weekend, and hopefully it not only shined a light on the work Top Blokes is doing with its programs to empower boys and young men but encouraged more people to speak up and know they’re not alone.”

The Lottery Office CEO, Jaclyn Wood, said the initiative, alongside the Titans and Top Blokes, reflects its commitment to supporting the local community.

“We want to use our principal partnership with the Titans to do more than just promote our brand, and this opportunity with Top Blokes allowed us to highlight organisations making a real difference,” she said.

“It’s been inspiring to see how dedicated Kieran and the Top Blokes Foundation are in empowering the next generation of men to be mentally healthy, respectful and resilient in a bid to stop suicide in this country.

“We hope gifting our principal logo position on the Titans’ jerseys worn in New Zealand will help raise further awareness of Top Blokes and inspire young men to speak up and seek help should they need it.”

Top Blokes corporate partnerships manager Mel Greig said the opportunity to be showcased to an international rugby league audience across Australia and New Zealand through The Lottery Office’s support was invaluable.

“Having our name on the front of the Titans jersey last weekend was a clear and strong statement—the mental health of our young people matters,” she said.

“We’ve been proud to work alongside Kieran, the Foran family and the Titans for nearly two years now and we’re humbled to be given an even greater opportunity with The Lottery Office last weekend.

“This collaboration is going to open more doors for conversations, support and change, and even if one young man sees our Top Blokes logo on the Titans jersey and feels inspired to speak up or seek help, then we’re building momentum for change.”

The limited edition jerseys are currently being auctioned off, with all profits going to Top Blokes Foundation to assist with the continuation of its work. The auction closes at 7pm tonight.

This is not the first time the Titans have done something of this nature before. Last year Gold Coast Hospital Foundation was also featured on the front of Gold Coast’s round eight jersey against the Warriors in April.

Interestingly, Titans also left NZ victorious after coming in as major underdogs. In fact, Gold Coast came into the round eight match winless, but having such an important initiative emblazoned on their chest helped them get up for an all-important victory—and their first victory of the season.

Wallaroos x Nemiroff

Nemiroff has announced a new strategic partnership with the Wallaroos, Australia’s national women’s rugby team. The move marks a significant step in the brand’s expansion across the Australian market, following the successful local debut of Nemiroff De Luxe in 2024.

The Wallaroos, one of the nation’s most inspiring and fast-rising teams, representing Australia on the international stage, and are fast becoming a force in women’s sport. As the team prepares for a landmark period with the Rugby World Cup in England and a strong focus on growing support at home, the partnership presents a timely alignment between two brands that share values of grit, ambition, and pride in their heritage. The Wallaroos partnership underscores Nemiroff’s commitment to Australia as one of the key priority markets. It complements the brand’s growing global sports portfolio, which includes collaborations with leading English Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa, West Ham United, Everton, and Fulham FC.

The Wallaroos are not only gaining momentum on the global rugby stage but are also redefining the role of women in elite sport. Their values of strength, unity, and ambition align naturally with Nemiroff’s brand spirit, making this a purposeful and powerful collaboration.

“This partnership with the Wallaroos is another important milestone in Nemiroff’s international journey,” said Yuriy Sorochynski, Nemiroff CEO.

“We’re growing our global footprint through bold, value-driven alliances—and sport is a powerful vehicle for meaningful connection. The Wallaroos embody courage, passion, and national pride— exactly the kind of spirit that defines our brand. We’re proud to support their journey and introduce more Australians to the strength and character of Nemiroff.”

“This partnership with Nemiroff Vodka comes at an exciting time for both organisations as we look to grow our international presence. Nemiroff Vodka reaches its global clients with powerful messages of self-determination, and their ‘power of spirit’ mantra aligns heavily with our core ethos for the Wallaroos,” added Phil Waugh, Rugby Australia CEO.

“With the Rugby World Cup on the horizon in England and a golden period ahead for the Wallaroos on home soil, we are thrilled to welcome Nemiroff into our family of partners.”

Brisbane Roar x Papa Macros

Brisbane Roar has announced that it has joined forces with Papa Macros to fuel the boys across the Isuzu UTE A-League Men season. The partnership will see Papa Macros supplying tailored, nutrient-dense meals designed to support elite-level performance and recovery throughout the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brisbane Roar FC (@brisbaneroarfc)

“We are proud to have come to an agreement with Papa Macros,” said Zac Anderson, Brisbane Roar chief operations officer, on the partnership. “As one of the best in the meal prep business, we have no doubt that they will help fuel us to success across season 25/26.”

Marco Morticella, founder and director of Papa Macros, has expressed his excitement as the company officially partners with Brisbane Roar for the 2025/26 A-League season.

“We’re incredibly proud to be partnering with Brisbane Roar for the upcoming season,” Marco said. “To be fuelling both the men’s and women’s first grade teams with our premium ready-to-eat meals is a privilege, and something we don’t take lightly. These athletes train relentlessly and demand the best from their bodies, and that starts with what they put into them.

“This partnership represents more than just a food supply arrangement. It’s a shared commitment to performance, recovery, and the pursuit of excellence. We’re excited to support the Roar on and off the pitch, and can’t wait to see what the season brings.”

Brisbane Roar endured a very difficult 2024‑25 A‑League season, finishing second last with one of the club’s poorest records in recent years. They struggled with a low win rate at home, modest away form, and a heavy goal deficit of 16. With the backing of Papa Macros, the club will be hoping for a more successful season.

Collingwood Magpies x Sonos

Sonos has officially stepped onto the field of Australian sport, announcing a dual partnership with AFL club Collingwood and its celebrated captain, Darcy Moore, as its newest ambassador.

In a strategic cultural play, the sound experience company joins forces with one of the country’s most iconic clubs—and one of the game’s most respected voices- to bring immersive sound to the heart of footy.

From the 3.8 million who watch State of Origin to the 9.1 million who tune in for AFL, the partnerships reflect Sonos’ broader push to connect with the emotional energy and mass appeal of Australian sport, placing premium sound at the centre of the game-day experience.

“Sport is the great social glue of Australia—it brings people together. The emotion of footy is fuelled by sound, and we’re passionate about elevating that,” said David Robb, director of marketing, Sonos APAC.

“Through this partnership with Darcy and Collingwood, we’re showing how Sonos can enhance the big game moments for fans and athletes alike—from the living room to the locker room and listening on the go.”

Moore fronts the campaign as Sonos’ newest ambassador, bringing his thoughtful approach to both sport and culture. He brings a unique blend of discipline, intellect, and integrity to the collaboration that mirrors Sonos’ commitment to performance and innovation.

“I’ve had a Sonos system in my house for ten years now, so this partnership felt like a natural fit. Sound is integral to my routine, from training to game day. It sets the mood, sharpens my focus, fuels motivation, and pushes my limits. The energy and excitement of the game are undeniably fueled by sound, not just for the fans, but for us players too,” said Moore.

As part of its official partnership for Collingwood’s 2025 season, Sonos has outfitted the club’s training facilities with state-of-the-art sound systems and equipped players with its latest speakers, soundbars, and headphones.

The collaboration is supported by a digital and social campaign across Sonos and Collingwood channels, including the “Sonos Player’s Playlist” series and behind-the-scenes game day content – offering fans a unique glimpse into the eclectic music tastes and daily lives of their favourite players.

“As a Club, we’re thrilled to partner with Sonos, a brand that shares our passion for creating memorable experiences. Adding another iconic brand to our commercial portfolio who aligns with creating a premium product and enhancing the customer experience is naturally a great fit,” said Craig Kelly, Collingwood CEO. Sonos’ creative agency Poem led development of the PR and social ambassador campaign producing a suite of photography assets for use across earned, owned and paid channels. Whilst, the Collingwood club partnership and digital content campaign was led by Sonos.

“Our insights revealed that tapping into Aussies’ love of sport presented a major opportunity to connect with the Sonos audience, which we’ve chosen as the focal point of this campaign,” said Rhania Farah, general manager at Poem.

“Both Sonos and Darcy Moore share an unwavering dedication to peak performance and pushing the boundaries of excellence. Together, they’re perfectly positioned to genuinely engage and resonate with sports fans across Australia.”