Spotlight On Sponsors: F1 Gets A Taste Of Luxury With Moet & LV Deals

The sporting calendar is heating up, and, in turn, so is the sponsorship world, with F1, Supercars, Tennis Australia and Surfing Australia all signing major deals.
Spotlight on Sponsors
So let’s dive in to all the biggest deals and news.
Moët & Chandon x F1
As Formula 1 and LVMH begin their historic 10-year Global Partnership, the iconic luxury champagne brand Moët & Chandon will return as the Official Champagne of Formula 1, bringing the sport together in celebrating every victory.
The champagne has held a special place in Formula 1 since the inaugural season in 1950, when two passionate fans, Paul Chandon-Moet and his cousin, Count Frederic Chandon de Briailles, invited Juan Manuel Fangio to share a toast following his French Grand Prix victory.
Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon has over 280 years of excellence in champagne making and a proud history in motorsport, being associated with the victories of legendary champions such as Mika Hakkinen, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Sir Jackie Stewart.
Now, as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary, the top three drivers and the winning team will toast their success on the podium with Moët & Chandon, with the champagne experts also taking on the role of title partner of the Formula 1 Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix 2025.
“The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport, and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as the Official Champagne of Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, president & CEO of Formula 1.
“This partnership celebrates the history, emotion and excellence that bind Formula 1 and Moët & Chandon in a perfect union of performance and refinement in a truly special year that sees us celebrate our 75th anniversary”.
Louis Vuitton x F1
LVMH’s entry into Formula 1 as a Global Partner from 2025 has paved the way for Louis Vuitton to join the sport as an Official Partner. This partnership brings together two globally renowned brands, with Louis Vuitton set to become the title partner for the season-opening race in Melbourne – the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.
For the first time at a sporting event, the French luxury house will have a visible presence on F1 weekends, including prominent trackside signage. Louis Vuitton will also play a key role in major moments throughout the season, from the opening ceremony to the podium celebrations, where its iconic Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be used to showcase the awards for the top three drivers.
The new Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks, adorned with the iconic monogram, will feature a distinctive “V” in a bespoke local colour scheme for each race, set against the brand’s classic brown background.
Louis Vuitton’s connection with Formula 1 began with the creation of its first Trophy Trunk in collaboration with the Automobile Club de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix (2021-2024). Since then, this symbol of victory has become a hallmark of some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including football, sailing, and the Olympics.
This latest partnership with Formula 1 is a cornerstone of the Global LVMH Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence as the worlds of fashion, culture, entertainment, and sport continue to intersect.
“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO, Formula 1.
“The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”
“I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft, and precision,” said Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton.
Culture Amp x Tennis Australia
Tennis Australia has announced a two-year partnership with Culture Amp, naming the company its official Employee Experience Partner and new team sponsor of the Australian Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams.
Bringing together two Australian companies with a global impact, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving performance through people-first cultures.
Tennis Australia will continue leveraging Culture Amp’s employee experience platform to enhance organisational performance, supporting thousands of professionals across all levels of Australian tennis, from elite player development to community programs.
As part of the collaboration, Culture Amp will become the official team sponsor of Australia’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams, with branding featured at national team events.
“We are delighted to partner with Culture Amp to support our Tennis Australia team along with our Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup national teams,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.
“Tennis Australia and Culture Amp share a strong focus on building high-performing teams on and off the court and this partnership reinforces our commitment to a culture of continuous improvement and success.”
Culture Amp’s branding made its debut on team uniforms at Australia’s Davis Cup Qualifier against Sweden last week. From 10 to 12 April, Australia will host a round-robin Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan and Colombia. The venue will be announced soon.
Coopers x Supercars
Supercars and famed Australian beverage company Coopers Brewery have reignited their partnership ahead of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship, naming Coopers as the Official Beer, Cider, & Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of the Championship.
The renewed partnership will run from 2025 through 2027, bringing premium beverages and unique activations to fans across Australia and New Zealand.
Coopers will hold exclusive pourage rights at the majority of Supercars events, where fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of Coopers beverages including the new-look Coopers Dry 3.5, Coopers Light, and Cooper Original Pale Ale, among others.
Fans can look forward to premium Coopers beverages being served in public and corporate hospitality areas at 11 out of 13 championship rounds. In addition, the sponsorship will feature extensive on-site activations and prominent Coopers branding through digital and physical signage at events.
The partnership marks the resumption of a strong relationship between Supercars and Coopers, where in Coopers held the official beer title from 2012 to 2021, and returns to the role this year.
“It’s great to be back with the Supercars,” Coopers Brewery general manager Michael Shearer said. “Coopers has a long association with this fantastic motorsport series, starting back in 2012 and running non-stop for nine years.
As Supercars prepares to roll out its 2025 season, fans can anticipate enhanced race-day experiences, with Coopers Brewery playing a central role in delivering premium, refreshing options at events nationwide.
NRMA Insurance x Surfing Australia
Surfing Australia and NRMA Insurance have announced a new landmark partnership, unveiling the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle (ABB) presented by NRMA Insurance. This collaboration cements NRMA Insurance’s role as the new presenting partner for the world’s biggest team surfing event and Australia’s premier club surfing contest.
The Hyundai ABB presented by NRMA Insurance is not your average surfing competition. Featuring a unique tag team format, the event features five surfers per team – two Open surfers, one Open female, one Junior (male or female), and one over 35 Master (male or female), with reserves. Over 85 clubs compete in eight qualifying rounds across Australia, with 42 teams advancing to the Grand Final. The Grand Final will take place at the iconic point break of Burleigh Heads, Queensland, on 8-9 March 2025.
As presenting partner, NRMA Insurance will have prominent brand exposure at the Grand Final and through the live broadcast for fans nationwide on Foxtel, Kayo Freebies and YouTube. NRMA Insurance will also sponsor the NRMA Insurance Power Surfer, selected by each club as the only athlete in the team to surf twice and go out last to help bring the victory home.
“This is a big moment for grassroots surfing. We are truly excited to welcome NRMA Insurance as the presenting partner of the Hyundai Australian Boardriders Battle. At the heart of both Surfing Australia and NRMA Insurance is a shared purpose: helping people, lifting them up, and strengthening communities. This partnership goes beyond competition—it’s an investment in the future of Australian surfing. It’s about nurturing the next generation of champions and bringing people together to create a stronger, more connected surfing community. And that is something worth celebrating,” said Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater.
Maui Jim x Oracle Red Bull Racing
Maui Jim and Oracle Red Bull Racing have announced a new multi-year partnership, building on the strong foundation established through Maui Jim’s collaboration with Red Bull Global Sports, which began in 2024. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter in a shared journey across sports and performance and, starting from the 2025 Formula 1 season, Maui Jim will provide its renowned superior eyewear technology to the entire Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
As the eyewear partner of the eight-time world champion team, Maui Jim will be worn by the team’s drivers, pit crew and support staff throughout the global race calendar, bringing a unique blend of style, performance, and protection to Oracle Red Bull Racing’s 21st season on the Formula 1 grid.
Born in the Hawaii in 1987, and now part of the Kering Eyewear portfolio of brands, Maui Jim shares Oracle Red Bull Racing’s spirit of innovation and ambition. While staying true to its Hawaiian heritage, Maui Jim has grown to become the world-renowned premium brand of polarised sunglasses blending ultimate lens technology with vibrant, distinctive style.
With an unwavering focus on innovation, Maui Jim’s PolarizedPlus2 lenses set the brand apart. This pioneering technology delivers exceptional glare reduction, unmatched UV protection and enhanced colour vibrancy, bringing the essence of Hawaii to the Formula 1 paddock and making Maui Jim sunglasses ideal for driving beyond motorsports, ensuring a clear and comfortable visual experience on the road.
Maui Jim and Oracle Red Bull Racing are united by their shared commitment to creativity and excellence. Just as Oracle Red Bull Racing pushes the boundaries of engineering and performance on the track, Maui Jim ensures its products deliver clarity, comfort, and proven results. This partnership reflects a synergy of two global leaders who understand that true success lies in attention to detail, groundbreaking advancements, and a vision for a brighter future – on and off the race circuit.
“Partnering with Oracle Red Bull Racing is an exciting milestone for Maul Jim. Both brands share an uncompromising dedication to precision and redefining standards-whether it’s on the Formula 1 track or in the design and technology behind our eyewear. We look forward to bringing our signature to the F paddock, helping the team see the world with unmatched clarity and style as they chase success in 2025 and beyond,” said Roberto Vedovotto, founder, president, and CEO of Kering Eyewear.