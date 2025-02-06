Spotlight On Sponsors: F1 Gets A Taste Of Luxury With Moet & LV Deals

The sporting calendar is heating up, and, in turn, so is the sponsorship world, with F1, Supercars, Tennis Australia and Surfing Australia all signing major deals.

Welcome back to B&T’s Spotlight on Sponsors series, where we break down all the major sponsorship news from inside the sporting world.

So let’s dive in to all the biggest deals and news.

Moët & Chandon x F1

As Formula 1 and LVMH begin their historic 10-year Global Partnership, the iconic luxury champagne brand Moët & Chandon will return as the Official Champagne of Formula 1, bringing the sport together in celebrating every victory.

The champagne has held a special place in Formula 1 since the inaugural season in 1950, when two passionate fans, Paul Chandon-Moet and his cousin, Count Frederic Chandon de Briailles, invited Juan Manuel Fangio to share a toast following his French Grand Prix victory.

Founded in 1743, Moët & Chandon has over 280 years of excellence in champagne making and a proud history in motorsport, being associated with the victories of legendary champions such as Mika Hakkinen, Niki Lauda, Alain Prost, Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Sir Jackie Stewart.

Now, as the sport celebrates its 75th anniversary, the top three drivers and the winning team will toast their success on the podium with Moët & Chandon, with the champagne experts also taking on the role of title partner of the Formula 1 Moët & Chandon Belgian Grand Prix 2025.

“The tradition of toasting on the podium is one of the most iconic moments in our sport, and we are thrilled to welcome once again Moët & Chandon as the Official Champagne of Formula 1,” said Stefano Domenicali, president & CEO of Formula 1.

“This partnership celebrates the history, emotion and excellence that bind Formula 1 and Moët & Chandon in a perfect union of performance and refinement in a truly special year that sees us celebrate our 75th anniversary”.

Louis Vuitton x F1

LVMH’s entry into Formula 1 as a Global Partner from 2025 has paved the way for Louis Vuitton to join the sport as an Official Partner. This partnership brings together two globally renowned brands, with Louis Vuitton set to become the title partner for the season-opening race in Melbourne – the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025.

For the first time at a sporting event, the French luxury house will have a visible presence on F1 weekends, including prominent trackside signage. Louis Vuitton will also play a key role in major moments throughout the season, from the opening ceremony to the podium celebrations, where its iconic Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks will be used to showcase the awards for the top three drivers.

The new Louis Vuitton Trophy Trunks, adorned with the iconic monogram, will feature a distinctive “V” in a bespoke local colour scheme for each race, set against the brand’s classic brown background.

Louis Vuitton’s connection with Formula 1 began with the creation of its first Trophy Trunk in collaboration with the Automobile Club de Monaco for the Monaco Grand Prix (2021-2024). Since then, this symbol of victory has become a hallmark of some of the world’s most prestigious sporting events, including football, sailing, and the Olympics.

This latest partnership with Formula 1 is a cornerstone of the Global LVMH Partnership, underscoring a shared commitment to excellence as the worlds of fashion, culture, entertainment, and sport continue to intersect.

“We are thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as title partner for our first 2025 race. This is a partnership between two global icons linked first and foremost by their great passion for innovation, excellence and creativity, which makes them two exceptional timeless stories,” said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO, Formula 1.

“The entry of Louis Vuitton not only enhances the experience of our sport, but celebrates the union of luxury, craftsmanship, and the highest expression of automotive competition. 2025 will be an epic year for Formula 1 and I am proud to start it with our passionate partners at Louis Vuitton.”

“I am immensely proud of this partnership between Louis Vuitton and Formula 1 with our shared ambition to always strive for innovation, craft, and precision,” said Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO, Louis Vuitton.

Culture Amp x Tennis Australia

Tennis Australia has announced a two-year partnership with Culture Amp, naming the company its official Employee Experience Partner and new team sponsor of the Australian Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams.

Bringing together two Australian companies with a global impact, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to driving performance through people-first cultures.

Tennis Australia will continue leveraging Culture Amp’s employee experience platform to enhance organisational performance, supporting thousands of professionals across all levels of Australian tennis, from elite player development to community programs.

As part of the collaboration, Culture Amp will become the official team sponsor of Australia’s Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup teams, with branding featured at national team events.

“We are delighted to partner with Culture Amp to support our Tennis Australia team along with our Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup national teams,” Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said.

“Tennis Australia and Culture Amp share a strong focus on building high-performing teams on and off the court and this partnership reinforces our commitment to a culture of continuous improvement and success.”

Culture Amp’s branding made its debut on team uniforms at Australia’s Davis Cup Qualifier against Sweden last week. From 10 to 12 April, Australia will host a round-robin Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan and Colombia. The venue will be announced soon.

Coopers x Supercars

Supercars and famed Australian beverage company Coopers Brewery have reignited their partnership ahead of the 2025 Repco Supercars Championship, naming Coopers as the Official Beer, Cider, & Non-Alcoholic Beer Partner of the Championship.

The renewed partnership will run from 2025 through 2027, bringing premium beverages and unique activations to fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Coopers will hold exclusive pourage rights at the majority of Supercars events, where fans will be able to enjoy a wide range of Coopers beverages including the new-look Coopers Dry 3.5, Coopers Light, and Cooper Original Pale Ale, among others.

Fans can look forward to premium Coopers beverages being served in public and corporate hospitality areas at 11 out of 13 championship rounds. In addition, the sponsorship will feature extensive on-site activations and prominent Coopers branding through digital and physical signage at events.

The partnership marks the resumption of a strong relationship between Supercars and Coopers, where in Coopers held the official beer title from 2012 to 2021, and returns to the role this year.

“It’s great to be back with the Supercars,” Coopers Brewery general manager Michael Shearer said. “Coopers has a long association with this fantastic motorsport series, starting back in 2012 and running non-stop for nine years.

As Supercars prepares to roll out its 2025 season, fans can anticipate enhanced race-day experiences, with Coopers Brewery playing a central role in delivering premium, refreshing options at events nationwide.

