Specialist eCommerce Marketing Agency LION Digital Bolsters Senior Leadership Team, Welcomed As Shopify Plus Digital Marketing Partners

Remote-first eCommerce marketing agency LION Digital is the latest to attain the very exclusive Digital Marketing Partner status with Shopify Plus.

For over a decade Shopify has been making commerce better for everyone by reducing barriers to business ownership and offering a suite of services, including payments, marketing, inventory management and customer engagement tools to help brands scale. The Shopify Plus Partners program recognises agencies that combine world-class industry and platform expertise and specialise in solutions to help eСommerce and retail brands grow. 

LION Digital has been recognised for its long-term partnership with Shopify, successfully applying the Shopify platform’s best practices and generating online growth for brands like Ledlenser, OneWorld Collection, Nutrition Warehouse, and Havaianas, to name a few. 

Leo Comino, CEO and founder of LION Digital echoed the team’s excitement in officially joining the Plus roster, “We have been working alongside the Shopify Plus team for a long time and are excited to take our relationship to the next level as Digital Marketing Partners”.

LION stands for leaders in our niche, the agency standouts by hiring leaders with over a decade of eCommerce channel experience who recognise success comes from cross-channel cohesion. Having bolstered the senior leadership team with the recent appointments of Clare Graham as head of paid media, joining from Dentsu’s iProspect, and Stelios Moudakis as general manager from Omnicom’s resolution digital, the team is well poised to deliver on its vision to drive performance and provide exceptional client experience.

Leo Comino noted of their appointments “we are very proud of our growth over the past two years and the strategic hires of Clare and Stelios will ensure our product and cohesive client experience offering reaches new heights and reinforces our commitment to being true partners of our clients and tech partners”.

LION provides digital strategy, SEO, Paid Media, Email & Social services for some of the biggest brands in Australia and around the globe. Find out more about LION Digital on their website – https://liondigital.com.au/

