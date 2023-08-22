Snapchat Is Encouraging Australians To Vote With New Referendum Campaign

    Snap Inc. encourages young Australians to vote in the upcoming referendum, in a new partnership with the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC).

    The referendum campaign is now live on Snapchat and includes immersive in-app experiences to learn more and encourage its community to share with friends and family. Using the power of augmented reality, an educational AR Lens will give Snapchatters the chance to test their knowledge about referendums.

    The AR Lens invites all Australians to interact with a quiz style experience where they are asked a series of questions about referendums. Snapchatters can nod their head left or right to answer the questions, and pending their answer, they’ll be given a customised message from the AEC explaining what they need to know. Whether it’s about the history of referendums, how to enrol and if it’s compulsory to vote (spoiler alert – it is!), this campaign aims to arm Aussies with all the information they need to know.

    Australian Snapchatters will have the opportunity to swipe up directly from the Lens and head to the AEC website to learn more. The Lens is also designed to be shared with friends to encourage their Snapchat connections to participate and learn more about how their answer matters on voting day.

    Additionally, there will be a mass Snap message going out to all Australian Snapchatters on voting day, encouraging everyone to get down to the polling booths, and share with their friends and family, once they’ve voted.

    Tony Keusgen, Snap managing director, ANZ said, “Millions of young Australians use Snapchat every day, none of whom would ever have taken part in a referendum before. Snapchat is about connecting and communicating with people you know in real life, and this campaign is designed to be shared with your mates on the platform. Alongside the AEC, we want to spark conversations with friends and family ensuring every answer matters.

    Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) spokesperson Evan Ekin-Smyth commented on the partnership, “Working with Snapchat is the perfect partnership to engage with young Australians, who are new to voting in a referendum, in a fun and creative way. Together with Snap we’re looking forward to making voting in the referendum easy to understand and follow, encouraging everyone to participate.”

    UM client partner Rebecca Warton said, “No one under the age of 42 has ever participated in a referendum which is over 6 million Australians who are of voting age. A partnership with Snapchat enables the AEC to engage younger audiences through entertaining formats while providing education on the purpose and encouraging participation. We’re thrilled we could support the creation of this initiative.”

    Snapchat reaches a community of over 7.5 million Australians, including 80 per cent of people aged 13-24 across the country.

    Campaign Credits:

    Snap

    Ella Keddie – senior client partner

    Madeline Moore – senior creative strategist

    Chris Lewis – senior creative producer

    Will Mitchell – account manager

    UM

    Rebecca Warton – client partner

    Georgina Brady – creative connections director

    Bec Baldwin – integrated content manager

    Jarryd Churchward – performance manager

    Troy Guy – partnerships director

