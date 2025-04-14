Slingshot Wins Novo Nordisk & Dry July Foundation Following Competitive Pitches

Independent creative media agency, Slingshot, has been appointed by two health-focused clients to manage media following competitive pitches.

Novo Nordisk, the Danish pharmaceutical giant behind obesity drug, Wegovy, has engaged Slingshot to develop and manage its first consumer campaign in Australia.

Novo Nordisk has previously focused on healthcare professionals (HCPs) since it launched in Australia and this project marks its first consumer push to raise awareness of obesity as a chronic disease. Slingshot secured the business following a three-way pitch and will lead media strategy, planning, buying across out of home, including programmatic OOH, digital, influencers and social.

“Obesity is a complex, long-term health issue, and this campaign is an important step in helping to shift public understanding of it as a chronic disease. Our remit is to deliver a media strategy that not only builds awareness of the condition but also increases recognition of the treatments available, including Novo Nordisk’s innovative medicines,” said Jane Waterhouse, managing director at Slingshot.

“Obesity and being overweight affect two-thirds of Australian adults and one quarter of children, and is a significant public health challenge. This campaign will help us engage directly with the public, increase awareness of obesity as a chronic disease and change the way we talk about one of Australia’s most prevalent health concerns,” said Cem Ozenc, corporate vice president and general manager, Novo Nordisk Oceania.

The Dry July Foundation, the not-for-profit charity behind the annual Dry July campaign, which has raised over $97 million dollars for people affected by cancer, has also appointed Slingshot to provide a comprehensive suite of media services ahead of this year’s Dry July campaign. The agency will deliver media strategy, planning, buying, digital, social, SEO across Australia.

In addition to increasing money raised for this year’s Dry July, the Foundation wants to build a stronger understanding of its work in funding impactful cancer support services and encourage more people from just doing the month-long challenge into ongoing support for these vital cancer services.

“Partnering with Slingshot will allow Dry July to communicate our mission more effectively and drive community engagement. Their strategic approach across multiple media channels will support our ongoing efforts to fund cancer support services,” said Gillian Odbert, CEO of The Dry July Foundation.

Waterhouse added: “Dry July is a campaign that resonates with so many Australians, and we’re delighted to support the Foundation’s important mission. The funds raised have a real and lasting impact on people affected by cancer, and our focus will be on driving participation, donations and greater awareness of the cause through a smart, integrated media approach.

“Both Novo Nordisk and Dry July are tackling critical health issues that require thoughtful, well-targeted communication. Our Unconventional Intelligence methodology helps us uncover the best way to connect with audiences by blending creative thinking with data-led media strategy. It’s about delivering better outcomes by doing things differently – and more effectively – for brands with a genuine purpose.”