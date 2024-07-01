Slew Of Promotions At Thinkerbell

Just seven years after introducing its Measured Magic to the world, Thinkerbell has appointed a number of leadership roles within the company.

To help steer the ship in The South, Nick Bennett has been promoted to the role of general manager in Melbourne. Nick has been instrumental in working alongside MD Jaime Morgan and will continue to build and grow the agency and Thinkerbell’s team of Thinkers.

“Nick and Jaime have been amazing at leading the agency in The South and with Nick’s appointment as GM he now has the ability to have a wider influence on his team and the people around him with his calm and considered leadership style,” said Margie Reid, group CEO of Thinkerbell.

Tom Wenborn has been promoted to chief creative tinker in The South, and Paul Swann was promoted to chief creative tinker in The North. Both Tom and Paul have led the creative delivery of each office for multiple years and will now be wholly responsible for continuing to build and grow Thinkerbell’s creative output under their respective patches.

“Holding the reins on Thinkerbell’s creative output is no mean feat, our agency model allows us to have such a wide breadth of ideas and we’re obviously prolific in what we deliver, so I’m constantly amazed with how much care and craft Paul and Tom bring to everything they do. I can’t wait to see what they’ll do as Chiefs,” said Jim Ingram, group chief creative.

Thinkerbell also welcomes a new national head of integrated production in Jacqueline Archer. Jackie will be responsible for guiding Thinkerbell’s model within the production process across all Thinkerbell productions, both externally and internally.

“Jackie brings with her a wealth of experience, across a wide range of production experience, from agencies, to networks and everything in between. She’s also got a brilliant ability to truly integrate production into the agency, helping us bring our ideas and our production much closer together,” Ingram said.

And to keep the beer flowing, Laura Stevenson returns to Australia after living and working in the UK for the previous five years to lead the Lion account as Executive Head Thinker. “We searched high and low to find someone like Laura, and she’s having an immediate impact on steering the Lion team across the agency. With Laura’s focus on Lion across both offices in Australia, she’s ensuring our Measured Magic is consistent across all brands and the whole Lion business,” said Reid.