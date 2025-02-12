Skin Control & DoorDash Join Forces To Launch Australia’s First Pimple Patch Drone Delivery This Valentine’s Day

Melburnians, get ready! This Valentine’s Day, Australia’s #1 Pimple Patch brand, Skin Control, is teaming up with DoorDash to take skincare to new heights – literally. On Friday, 14th February 2025, DoorDash drones will take to the skies, delivering Skin Control’s best-selling pimple patches straight to your home!

While this delivery method might be unusual, the message is clear: everyone should feel confident in their skin, particularly on date night. Even if an untimely breakout pops up, Skin Control insists that customers keep their plans and not let a pimple get in the way of a good time.

“We all know that feeling when a pimple pops up at the worst possible moment, but it’s no reason to cancel that long-awaited date,” said Michael Porter, founder of Skin Control. “Teaming up with DoorDash is designed to make a statement. Skin Control is here to save the day with quick, effective solutions. Everyone deserves to put their best face forward, especially when a pimple emergency pops up.”

Of course, pimples tend to arrive when you want them to the least: just before a big first date or when your partner has planned something extra romantic. But this year, Skin Control’s drone delivery service proves that clear skin is always accessible, thanks to their effective and affordable pimple patches that act fast.

To celebrate this exciting partnership, DoorDash is offering 50% off Skin Control Pimple Patches ordered for drone delivery via its DoorDash Air Store. The drone delivery Nest in Victoria is located at Eastland Shopping Centre and covers an area that gives over 250,000 residents access to drone delivery via the DoorDash app.

This Valentine’s Day partnership serves as a playful reminder that Skin Control has your back (and face), helping you tackle breakouts ASAP. Skip the emergency grocery store run and spend the time getting ready (or calming any pre-date nerves). Thanks to drone delivery powered by Wing on the DoorDash app, last-minute pimples won’t get in the way of your Valentine’s Day plans.

Formulated and manufactured in cutting-edge laboratories, Skin Control empowers people to face the world with confidence through innovative, results-driven skincare. Say goodbye to pimple drama and hello to clear skin, fast.