‘Should’ve Gone To Specsavers’ Goes To Summer Bay, Serving Up Trademark Humour In Classic Locations

Specsavers has unveiled an integrated partnership with the Seven Network’s Home and Away. Starting on 11 August, viewers of the Seven Network drama will be treated to “Should’ve gone to Specsavers” moments exclusive to Home and Away.

Home and Away’s audience is a key demographic for Specsavers. The sponsorship was negotiated and bought by WPP media brand EssenceMediacom and is a fully integrated way for the brand to reach prime-time Australian TV viewers.

Developed by 7RED Engine, the campaign features mini dramas using locations from the show, played out by characters that bring together the drama of Home and Away with the comedic twist of Specsavers.

The partnership consists of six 15-second TVCs, each built around mix-ups that stem from sight issues. Whether it’s a surfer showing off his new tattoo with a typo, a dad mistaking his baby for another baby in the Pier Diner or a mistaken proposal on the iconic Summer Bay beach, Specsavers delivers a range of moments that tap into Home and Away‘s storyline.

“Home and Away gives us a great platform to reach the right audience but as with all our ‘Should’ve’ campaigns it’s relatable and has that core serious message at the heart of it. We all know that mistakes are easily made if your eyesight is failing, and so these executions are a good reminder to Australians of all ages to look after their eye health,” Specsavers head of marketing, awareness & consideration, Anri McHugh said.

“Specsavers is a brand that has consistently proved the longevity and success of TV advertising, and the creativity of the new sponsorship builds on both Home and Away and Specsavers’ enduring appeal. I hope Home and Away viewers enjoy watching the series of TVCs as much as our team enjoyed making them with the 7REDEngine team,” he added.

“Home and Away has long been a ratings powerhouse for Seven, captivating Australian audiences for decades and growing its total TV audience by 10 per cent year-on-year. This new partnership with Specsavers connects the brand with Australia’s most loved drama, highlighting the importance of regular eye checks while adding a dose of light-hearted, comedic drama to our ad breaks,” Seven’s national television sales director Katie Finney said.

“Bringing together two iconic brands – Home and Away and Specsavers – has given us the opportunity to create a first for the series and something truly memorable for our audience. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with Specsavers, who not only recognised the creative potential, but championed it from the start,” head of 7RED Engine Creative, Ben Fletcher added.

“This new sponsorship is a fantastic partnership between one of Australia’s number one local television dramas and one of the most recognisable TV advertisers. Specsavers is a brand that has consistently proven the longevity and success of TV advertising, and the creativity of this new sponsorship builds on both Home and Away and Specsavers’ enduring appeal with Australian audiences. We’re delighted to bring this iconic partnership together,” Remona Salem from EssenceMediaCom said.

“Airing from August 11, six 15-second TVCs will be rotated weekly across the show, naturally aligning with upcoming storylines and themes. We’ll have a national presence across the Seven Network, appearing on metro and regional linear TV broadcasts, and will feature on streaming of Home and Away on 7Plus. This will be further supported by comprehensive digital and social plans,” Salem added.

Credits:

Specsavers ANZ:

Director of Trading, Jane Hoban

Director of Marketing Customer Attraction, Shaun Briggs

Head Marketing Awareness & Consideration, Anri McHugh

Senior Marketing Manager Awareness & Consideration, Emma Kershaw

Seven and 7RED Engine:

Head of 7REDEngine, Ben Fletcher

Director of Creative and Design Operations, James Falzon

Senior Creative/ Director, Samantha Power

Senior Creative/ Writer/ Editor, Sarah Taylor

Producer, Chris Seeto

Production Co-Ordinator/ Stills Photographer, Dani Hansen

Director of Photography, Simon Koloadin

Art Director, Natalie Verriest

Campaign Manager, Cameron Jones

Group Strat/Partnerships Manager, Sally Welsh

Group Business Director, Kate Wright

WPP media brand EssenceMediacom:

Group Director – Implementation & Activation, Remona Salem

Head of Investment, Anthony O’Callaghan,

Group Client Director, Stefanie Crisafi

Client Partner, Andrew Mudgway