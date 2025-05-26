AdvertisingMediaNewsletter

Shopify, Teledoc Health & Entain Group Top Q1 2025 Podcast Ad Spend In Australia

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have released the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for the first quarter of 2025, with Shopify leading the pack as the highest investor in podcast advertising this quarter.

The report for Q1 also found that podcast advertising grew throughout the quarter, with March seeing the most significant spend so far in 2025. There was also growth in the categories of Comedy, Society & Culture, Business, TV & Film, History and True Crime from this time last year.

Shopify leverages the power and scale of Australian audiences by investing across a number of local shows including Dyl & Friends, How I Work, Outspoken, 7am and On-Demand radio podcasts from Nine, Nova and ARN.

The Top 15 Advertisers for Q1 2025 on Australian podcast advertising features brands from a broad range of categories including technology, finance, retail, and healthcare. Teladoc Health, Entain Group and Westpac follow Shopify on the list as having the highest investment.

The Top 15 advertisers for Q1 2025 are:

  • Shopify
  • Teladoc Health
  • Entain Group
  • Westpac
  • Wise
  • Airbnb
  • Squarespace
  • Geely
  • Vanta
  • McDonald’s
  • CommBank
  • Be Good Health
  • American Express
  • Specsavers
  • NAB

“Through our continued partnership with Magellan AI, we are pleased to see that advertising on podcasts continues to be a priority for brands – especially those that value authentic alignment and long-term strategic partnerships. As our network continues to expand, we’re proud to offer brands even more impactful and data-driven ways to reach Australia’s most engaged and loyal podcast listeners,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.

The Top Advertisers report uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of episodes from 600+ of Australia’s most popular podcasts, determining the top brands advertising in the medium.

Related posts:

  1. Lachlan Fairbairn & Daniel Gorringe On Building Creator Empires, One Podcast At A Time
  2. PHD Melbourne Nails Bunnings’ Media Account
  3. Netflix Becomes First Major Global Streaming Platform To Have Its Audience Independently Measured By OzTAM
  4. Reverse Mentoring: The C-Suite’s Secret Weapon For Staying Relevant
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Facebook
Meta Continues To Serve Ads Promoting Deepfake Nude Apps
We Are Social: Tech & Innovation Can Grow Businesses But Scare Public
Ancestry Teams Up With State Of Origin To Help Aussies Discover Their Roots
Byron Yoga Centre Appoints InsideOut PR
Register Lost your password?