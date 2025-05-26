Shopify, Teledoc Health & Entain Group Top Q1 2025 Podcast Ad Spend In Australia

ARN’s iHeart and Magellan AI have released the top 15 brands advertising on Australian podcasts for the first quarter of 2025, with Shopify leading the pack as the highest investor in podcast advertising this quarter.

The report for Q1 also found that podcast advertising grew throughout the quarter, with March seeing the most significant spend so far in 2025. There was also growth in the categories of Comedy, Society & Culture, Business, TV & Film, History and True Crime from this time last year.

Shopify leverages the power and scale of Australian audiences by investing across a number of local shows including Dyl & Friends, How I Work, Outspoken, 7am and On-Demand radio podcasts from Nine, Nova and ARN.

The Top 15 Advertisers for Q1 2025 on Australian podcast advertising features brands from a broad range of categories including technology, finance, retail, and healthcare. Teladoc Health, Entain Group and Westpac follow Shopify on the list as having the highest investment.

The Top 15 advertisers for Q1 2025 are:

Shopify

Teladoc Health

Entain Group

Westpac

Wise

Airbnb

Squarespace

Geely

Vanta

McDonald’s

CommBank

Be Good Health

American Express

Specsavers

NAB

“Through our continued partnership with Magellan AI, we are pleased to see that advertising on podcasts continues to be a priority for brands – especially those that value authentic alignment and long-term strategic partnerships. As our network continues to expand, we’re proud to offer brands even more impactful and data-driven ways to reach Australia’s most engaged and loyal podcast listeners,” said Corey Layton, ARN’s head of digital audio.

The Top Advertisers report uses artificial intelligence to analyse thousands of episodes from 600+ of Australia’s most popular podcasts, determining the top brands advertising in the medium.