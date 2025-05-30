“Shift From Ethical Aspirations To Practical Decisions”: Domain Launches Campaign In Light Off Sustainability In Property Report

Domain’s has launched a national campaign, powered by its latest Sustainability in Property Report, which champions a shift toward homes that are not only smarter to buy—but better for people, communities, and the planet.

The report shows that energy-efficient, comfortable homes with sustainable features are no longer niche. They’re driving demand, boosting value, and reshaping buyer priorities. Working in alignment with the Green Building Council of Australia and other leading sustainability experts, the campaign includes a new Home Efficiency Hub, offering a new video series of sustainable home tours, as well as accessible, expert-curated content to help Australians to improve the performance and liveability of their homes.

Key Report Findings:

Homes with impact-focused features (like solar panels or passive design) are selling for up to 75 per cent more in some areas.

A north-facing orientation can add $375,500 in value; solar and double-glazing fetch six-figure premiums.

Listings with features like solar or insulation receive 13.8 per cent more views, signalling strong consumer demand.

Over half of houses sold in 2025 featured at least one feature that contributes to better environmental or economic outcomes.

“We’re seeing a shift from ethical aspirations to practical decisions. Energy-smart homes are more comfortable, cheaper to run, and more valuable—that’s creating momentum that cuts across postcodes and income,” said Sarah Macartney, Domain’s director of PR and ESG.

“This campaign is not about fear-based climate rhetoric, but about empowering Australians with the insights and tools to make confident, future-focused property decisions. We’ve brought together data, real home case studies and expert insights to empower people to act.

“It reflects Domain’s belief that we have a role to play not just in market trends, but in shaping a more liveable future.”

The Sustainability in Property Report 2025 is the third annual report on this topic, and a follow on from Domain’s 2024 Future Housing Forum which focused on perils—the risks to Australia’s property market from the impacts of climate change.

Domain is also a recent member of Ad Net Zero, reflecting its commitment to reduce the carbon footprint of its marketing and media activities.