Seven West Media Completes The Acquisition Of Southern Cross Media Group Television Assets

Seven West Media has announced that it has completed the acquisition from Southern Cross Media Group Limited of the television licences and associated assets operating in Tasmania, Darwin, Spencer Gulf, Broken Hill, Mt Isa and Remote, Central and Eastern Australia.

Following the acquisition, SWM becomes the largest regional commercial television broadcaster in Australia, and provides continuity for these regional communities to connect with our leading news, sport and entertainment content on Seven and 7plus.

Based on the transaction consideration of $3.75 million, the acquisition will be immediately earnings accretive in FY26.

“SWM is pleased to have completed this small but strategically important acquisition that solidifies our position as Australia’s leading regional commercial television broadcaster,” said Jeff Howard, WM managing director and chief executive officer.

“Our ongoing commitment is to ensure that our regional communities can access our local and national news bulletins, our compelling sport lineup including AFL, Test and BBL cricket, and our premium entertainment programming.”

SWM will release its financial results for the year ended June 30 2025 on Tuesday August 12 2025. Details of the results briefing will be provided in due course.