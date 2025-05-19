Seven Sets Sail With New Below Deck Vault Channel As Part Of Partnership With NBCUniversal

The Seven Network has announced the launch of its newest 7plus streaming channel, Below Deck Vault, in the rapidly growing FAST channel category.

Created as part of Seven’s partnership with NBCUniversal, Below Deck Vault brings viewers curated episodes from the Below Deck franchise. It is the latest addition to a collection of NBCUniversal content on Seven and 7plus, including 7Bravo, movies and drama series.

“Below Deck Vault features seasons from Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. NBCUniversal is one of our most valued and important partners, with more than 1,200 hours of NBCUniversal content across Seven and 7plus every year,” Richard Henson, Director Distribution & Content Partnerships at Seven Network said.

“Below Deck Vault is a great addition to that partnership. Strengthening our portfolio of more than 50 FAST channels, it represents an exciting extension to our relationship with NBCUniversal, allowing us to super-serve our 7plus audience.

“We’re seeing strong levels of engagement with a number of recently launched channels and have some exciting channel additions that will launch soon. At the same time, our continued commitment to sport on 7plus Sport – including cricket and AFL – is producing exceptional results.

“On the metrics of minutes streamed, active devices and audience reach, April was a record month for 7plus FAST channels. In April, our 7plus FAST channels saw a record 206 million minutes streamed, up 66 per cent on April 2024 and more than 2.5 times higher than Seven’s closest commercial free-to-air rival. The most-watched genres in April were documentaries, reality, sport and scripted series,” Henson added.