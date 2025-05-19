MediaNewsletter

Seven Sets Sail With New Below Deck Vault Channel As Part Of Partnership With NBCUniversal

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
2 Min Read

The Seven Network has announced the launch of its newest 7plus streaming channel, Below Deck Vault, in the rapidly growing FAST channel category.

Created as part of Seven’s partnership with NBCUniversal, Below Deck Vault brings viewers curated episodes from the Below Deck franchise. It is the latest addition to a collection of NBCUniversal content on Seven and 7plus, including 7Bravo, movies and drama series.

“Below Deck Vault features seasons from Below Deck, Below Deck Down Under, Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht. NBCUniversal is one of our most valued and important partners, with more than 1,200 hours of NBCUniversal content across Seven and 7plus every year,” Richard Henson, Director Distribution & Content Partnerships at Seven Network said.

“Below Deck Vault is a great addition to that partnership. Strengthening our portfolio of more than 50 FAST channels, it represents an exciting extension to our relationship with NBCUniversal, allowing us to super-serve our 7plus audience.

“We’re seeing strong levels of engagement with a number of recently launched channels and have some exciting channel additions that will launch soon. At the same time, our continued commitment to sport on 7plus Sport – including cricket and AFL – is producing exceptional results.

“On the metrics of minutes streamed, active devices and audience reach, April was a record month for 7plus FAST channels. In April, our 7plus FAST channels saw a record 206 million minutes streamed, up 66 per cent on April 2024 and more than 2.5 times higher than Seven’s closest commercial free-to-air rival. The most-watched genres in April were documentaries, reality, sport and scripted series,” Henson added.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-Seven Boss James Warburton Back In Supercars Driving Seat
  2. TV Ratings (19/5/25): Families Scammed By ‘Brisbane’s Best Astrologer’ Told To Perform ‘Bizarre Rituals’
  3. TV Ratings (14/05/2025): Home & Away Drama Keeps The Drama Rolling On Quiet Ratings Night
  4. Weekend TV Ratings: Eurovision Served Up Saunas, Espressos & Divas, With Austria Taking The Win
TAGGED: ,
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

Cookies May Linger, But Aussie Consumers Are Already Moving On
Ogilvy Network ANZ Unites Social & Influence Expertise Under Social@Ogilvy Banner
Customer Vs Employee Value Propositions: The Disconnect & How To Fix It
‘It’s In A Different Category’ – 36 Months Backs YouTube Exemption From Age Restrictions & Outlines What’s Next
Register Lost your password?