SCA Appoints Stephen Haddad To Lead The Platform & Unveils New Leadership Structure

SCA has today announced a new leadership structure and several promotions for LiSTNR, marking a pivotal step in the platform’s evolution.

Recognising LiSTNR’s critical role within SCA’s ‘All About Audio’ ecosystem and its expanding commercial potential, SCA has appointed chief operating officer Stephen Haddad to lead the platform into its next phase of growth, alongside promotions for Grant Tothill, Sam Cavanagh, and Mike Williams.

This new leadership structure aligns deep audio and content expertise with core operational priorities. By placing proven talent in these strategically significant roles, SCA is sharpening its focus, accelerating audience growth, and unlocking the full commercial and creative potential of the LiSTNR platform.

“LiSTNR’s success comes from years of strategic investment in building Australia’s strongest digital audio network, powered by robust first-party data, world-class content, and a clear vision for the future,” said Haddad.

“I’m excited to lead this new chapter with a strengthened leadership team. Grant, Sam and Mike each bring a wealth of expertise and drive, and will play a key role as we sharpen our focus on audience growth, content excellence, and commercial impact.

“With this team in place, backed by talented content and commercial teams, and ongoing innovation in adtech, we’re well positioned to extend LiSTNR’s leadership in the digital audio space and deliver even greater value to audiences and advertisers.”

Tothill has been promoted to the newly created role of executive head, LiSTNR operations and audience. Tothill will oversee end-to-end operations, drive audience growth through innovative content and data-led strategies and lead the development of a distribution strategy to maximise reach and commercial opportunities.

With over 30 years of experience across radio promotions and content, marketing and artist development in both radio, music, and partnerships, Tothill brings unmatched industry insight. Since rejoining SCA in 2010, he has held senior roles shaping podcasting and audio innovation, including director of entertainment and content solutions, executive head of podcasting and his current role as executive head of LiSTNR audience and growth, with a focus on developing content-led strategies to grow audiences and commercialise brands across multimedia executions.

Cavanagh has been promoted to head of content, LiSTNR Original Podcasts. Cavanagh will oversee the creation, commissioning and optimisation of SCA’s original podcasts, ensuring they align with LiSTNR’s strategic goals and perform strongly.

LiSTNR’s vertical heads across entertainment and culture, factual and sport will report to Cavanagh. Cavanagh is a leading figure in Australia’s audio and media landscape, with over two decades

of experience across radio, podcasting and creative content. Best known as the long-time executive producer of Australia’s most successful radio shows and podcasts, Hamish & Andy, he has shaped some of the country’s most iconic radio and podcast shows.

Cavanagh has also applied his creative leadership in agency with senior content roles at Thinkerbell and Tribe.

Williams has been promoted to LiSTNR head of entertainment and culture, leading the entertainment vertical. Williams will manage the entertainment podcast producers and oversee the development of high-quality, engaging content that resonates with LiSTNR’s audience.

With more than 16 years of experience in audio and production, Williams is an experienced leader in digital transformation, audience growth, and audio content strategy, specialising in high-impact audio experiences across a range of genres. He spent over a decade at the ABC, where he played key roles at ABC Radio National, triple j and Double J, launching ground breaking audio projects across documentary, news, music and digital-first storytelling.

He joined SCA in 2022 as executive producer for LiSTNR’s Original Podcasts.