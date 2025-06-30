SBS On Demand Boosts Global News Offering With Launch Of France 24 FAST Channel

SBS is expanding its international news offering with the launch of the 24-hour France 24 FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel on its popular streaming platform SBS On Demand.

Broadcast in English, France 24 will give SBS’s audience access to an additional, trusted French-based global news service, further strengthening our commitment to delivering diverse, international news content to all Australians.

SBS director of news and current affairs, Mandi Wicks, said: “In a rapidly changing world, being well-informed about international events helps us all to navigate the uncertainty. SBS News has a long-standing relationship with France 24, and we’re delighted to introduce their FAST channel to SBS On Demand, underlining our commitment to providing our audience with free access to a range of global news perspectives.”

France 24’s director of international development and commercial resources, Serge Schick, said: “France 24 is delighted to be part of SBS News services. While providing balanced and reliable news from all over the world, France 24 also offers its French touch with insights into culture, history, politics and so much more.”

The SBS News schedule already includes daily France 24 bulletins in English on its main channel and on SBS VICELAND, as well as a daily French language bulletin on SBS WorldWatch.

France 24 is the second FAST channel this year to join SBS’s already extensive news offering, which includes bulletins from 52 international providers. This comprehensive news portfolio meets growing demand for 24/7 global coverage and aligns with SBS’s strategy to extend its free and accessible news and entertainment offerings.

The Euronews FAST channel, providing global independent news from a European perspective, commenced on SBS On Demand in April this year, while German broadcaster Deutsche Welle’s highly-regarded daily Russian language bulletin was added to SBS On Demand earlier this month.

As a news source in Australia, SBS said it is committed to delivering diverse international and multicultural programming in over 60 languages to Australian audiences.

The addition of the France 24 FAST channel reinforces SBS On Demand’s commitment to offering a one-stop platform for international news and entertainment, building on the success of its existing FAST channels and extensive content library.

Audiences can access this new FAST channel on all compatible devices, seamlessly integrated into SBS On Demand’s user-friendly interface.