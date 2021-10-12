Resolution Digital Wins Employer Of Choice Award For Seventh Year Running

Resolution Digital has been recognised as an Employer of Choice in The Australian Business Awards (ABA) 2021.

Des Odell, Resolution Digital CEO said, “being recognised as an Employer of Choice for Resolution is a huge achievement. We have always been people first and strived to create an employee experience that is Remarkable.”

“To us that means, every Reso is supported, nurtured and has access to opportunity, accelerating their development and growth for now and for the future. We as a team have grown over the past year, overcoming the challenges presented with resilience and coming together to achieve exceptional results for our clients – that to me is Remarkable.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has presented one of the most significant business challenges ever faced by employers across Australia. It created a critical need for leading organisations to adapt to new working environments and adopt new approaches to employee engagement whilst navigating the technical and operational constraints imposed by the lockdown,” said Tara Johnston, program director.

“As the world changes, these organisations have implemented new business tools, practices, and policies to facilitate productivity beyond the physical office, presenting unique opportunities to grow personally and professionally,” Johnston added.

This year, Resolution Digital has adapted its ways of working to create a resilient and supportive environment. We continue to evolve and innovate to ensure that we are providing opportunities of growth and development that are accessible and inclusive.

This year we have also focused on giving back to our communities through initiatives such as Appreciation Day and Gratitude week. This year we have extended our flexible ways of working and launched Reso Reunite that will offer all employees extended leave to travel as soon as borders open with the added opportunity to flexibly work from interstate or overseas.

Giving our Reso’s the long-awaited opportunity to be reunited with their friends and family located interstate or overseas. Resolution Digital is the only Digital Agency to have been awarded the Employer of Choice in 2021.

The Employer of Choice Entries are assessed utilising a robust and dynamic framework to ensure that the assessment process is pertinent and objective.

Participating organisations are required to demonstrate their achievements across the key areas of Organisational Culture & Leadership; Education, Training & Development; Health, Safety & Satisfaction; Performance, Recognition & Remuneration.