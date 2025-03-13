Resmed Launches New ‘Say Goodbye To Your Sleep Monster’ Global Campaign Via Hopeful Monsters

Resmed, a leader in sleep technology, has unveiled its latest global health consumer campaign, ‘Say goodbye to your sleep monster’ via the aptly named independent creative agency Hopeful Monsters.

To help illustrate how poor sleep when left untreated can disrupt your day, the campaign enlisted the help of a sleep monster – a metaphorical burden that throws your life into chaos.

“Despite good sleep being essential for our overall health, productivity, and relationships, millions worldwide struggle with poor sleep quality. Alarmingly, 22% wouldn’t seek help when suffering from poor sleep. This rises to an even more worrying 41% in Australia[1]. We needed a distinctive, category-leading campaign that showed people the effects of poor sleep and encouraged them to start the journey towards better sleep health with Resmed,” said Paul Sommer, senior manager, global consumer campaign strategy at Resmed.

This World Sleep Day, a mischievous Sleep Monster; the embodiment of restless nights and exhausted days, will appear across TV + Radio, Digital, OOH, Activations and even on our streets.

With humour and heart, this campaign brings poor sleep to life in a way that’s both fun and thought-provoking, showing just how disruptive poor sleep can be—and why it’s time to say goodbye to your sleep monster.

“Many people suffer from prolonged poor sleep health, which is a serious issue that can be difficult to understand and confronting to address. Through a puppeteered sleep monster and some light entertainment, we wanted to normalise seeking help, the same way we do with other health issues,” said Carl Moggridge, creative partner, Hopeful Monsters.

“This is our second global campaign in as many years for Resmed, and we’re proud to help the team on their mission to help every person achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing”.