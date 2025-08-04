Repco Refuels Annual ‘Bringin’ The Bathurst’ TV Ads For Fifth Straight Year

Repco’s annual ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ TV commercials are back, revealed in satirical “distraction”

Repco has announced it’s seeking to distract from a distraction it might not have caused in Bathurst this week.

Contrary to reports published last week, the iconic brand said it wasn’t recording the 2025 edition of its annual landmark ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ TV advertisement at the famous Australian regional city this week.

“Nothin’ to see here,” said a company spokesperson, speaking from a racetrack that wasn’t Mount Panorama.

“We want racing fans and car enthusiasts to know we didn’t have an internationally acclaimed production company recording any awesome action at Australia’s holy grail of motor racing. If you were in the area from week commencing 28 July 2025 – not that that was the date we were shooting anything—then just forget about anything you clearly didn’t see.”

Repco’s spokesperson emphasised that stars from the Supercars Championship and various other motorsport identities were not involved in this thing that didn’t take place.

Repco also said its multi-award-winning creative agency wasn’t there either.

“And as for this NZ racing legend who did that Lap of the Gods thing who keeps hanging out with us, that’s just Paul from Accounts.”

The company’s spokesperson closed by saying Repco’s latest catalogue sale kicks off August.

Repco’s annual ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ television commercials celebrate the iconic brand’s longstanding support of local motorsport. These TV ads bring together the who’s-who of Australasian motor racing and car culture to honour the arrival of the Repco Bathurst 1000 endurance race, which is held in October each year at the famed Mount Panorama circuit.

Repco’s annual ‘Bringin’ the Bathurst’ TV ads began in 2021.