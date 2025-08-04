Realestate.com.au & 72andSunny Unveil Updated ‘Keep Moving’ Campaign

realestate.com.au has continued its partnership with creative agency, 72andSunny Sydney, to launch its latest brand campaign ‘Keep moving with Australia’s #1 address in property’.

Building on the success of the ‘Keep Moving’ campaign launched last year, the new campaign dials into the relatable truths and conversations Australians are having about property every day in a series of short, slice-of-life moments.

The creative heroes realestate.com.au’s new suite of highly immersive and AI-powered app features designed to enhance the property journey for the more than 12 million Australians who use the platform every month. The realestate.com.au app is the thread that connects the stories together, helping Australians with the right tools to build confidence and keep moving towards their next home.

“More Australians are choosing realestate.com.au than ever before because we’re able to personalise their property journey and engage them with immersive experiences,” said Sarah Myers, general manager audience and marketing at REA Group.

“We’re a brand that doesn’t just talk about innovation, we build it into every product feature and every piece of creative. We’re proud to showcase the newest features from our spring release including AI-powered property highlights, immersive virtual property walkthroughs and enhanced real-time property value estimates.”

The campaign centrepiece is a film by Finch director, Zia Mandviwalla, which launched on Sunday August 3. The multichannel campaign will roll out across TV, BVOD, SVOD, YouTube, OOH, radio, digital audio, digital display, and social via independent media agency, Kaimera.

“We took a platform-first approach and partnered with We Know Video to extend our campaign stories beyond film with additional bespoke vertical video assets created for TikTok, YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels,” added Myers.

“With more than 1 in 2 Australian adults choosing to spend their time on realestate.com.au every month, and the brand recently being named as one of Australia’s most valuable, we’re proud to continue to feature authentic Australian stories, talent and music across our campaigns. The much-loved Eurogliders track ‘Heaven (Must Be There)’ has become synonymous with the realestate.com.au brand over the past year and we knew it would be a great fit to continue it in this new campaign.”

“At 72andSunny, we’ve long believed advertising should be as engaging and useful as the product it represents,” said Wez Hawes, 72andSunny’s chief creative officer.

“This campaign brings that to life—putting the product at the centre through emotionally resonant stories designed for how people consume media today.”

Credits:

realestate.com.au

Melina Cruickshank – Chief Product & Audience Officer

Sarah Myers – General Manager, Audience & Marketing

Chris Reeves – Executive Manager, Consumer Marketing

Client: realestate.com.au

Creative: 72andSunny

Media: Kaimera

Director: Zia Mandviwalla

Production Company: Finch

Casting: Citizen Jane

Offline Edit: ARC EDIT

Post Production: ARC EDIT / White Chocolate

Sound Studio: Sonar Music

Music Supervision: Big Sync Music

Photographer: Dan Gosse

Social Production Company: We Know Video