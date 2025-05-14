Real Estate Brands Join Forces With View Media Group

Challenger business View Media Group (VMG) have revealed the signings of numerous real estate brands.

Dozens of new contracts have been signed including the following brands:

Highland

Marshall White

BresicWhitney

Abercromby’s

Clarke & Humel

Sotheby’s Byron Bay

Kim Jones & Co

Richardson & Wrench

BigginScott Richmond

The new partners announced today join the likes of Place, Stone, Century21, Coronis, Woodards and many others already aligned to VMG residential solutions. The view.resi solution answers the four biggest challenges facing the real estate industry, being ongoing increasing marketing costs, reliance on the major portals, lack of agent ownership of their own customer data and how to maximise the use of AI in a modern real estate market.

“The calibre of new clients signing up to our residential marketing solutions demonstrates the industry’s appetite for change that delivers more leads that are of better quality and cheaper to secure while also helping the industry develop its own unique data sets”, said Antony Catalano, VMG executive chairman.

“VMG has successfully attracted the partnership of the leading brands along the eastern seaboard of Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria and Tasmania. We welcome these new partners to VMG and look forward to helping them in the revolution in property marketing that’s upon us.”

“It’s clear the industry has been waiting for a solution like ours to help agents control increasing marketing costs, own their customer data and help them map their own path to independence. The major portals simply can’t do what we are doing, with their reliance on annual price increases and their audience extension products that use marketing funds to push buyers back to the portal listing, pumping up listing performance rather than driving those buyers back to the agents’ website.

“We take a different approach to empower the industry and decrease reliance on external suppliers. We are a genuine industry partner to help our agent partners build their own database and significantly reduce the reliance on the major portals who have controlled the audience data for too long.

“The flood of major new brands coming on board is a clear endorsement of VMG’s approach to empower the industry, provide a better approach and push back on unjustified price increases from the major portals that deliver no additional benefit for vendors or agents.”

“We launched the view.resi solution because we felt there was a better way for real estate agencies to approach vendor marketing and at the same time re-think their own first party data strategy”, said Trent Casson, managing director, view.resi.

“We are thrilled by the response and couldn’t be happier to be partnering with Australia’s leading brands and most progressive

thinkers. Our view.resi solution is designed to unlock the benefits that should flow back to the agent off the back of both agent and vendor paid advertising, ultimately fuelling long term revenue growth without the overdependence on third parties – we look forward to a long and

fruitful relationship with our new partners.”

“We tested the market thoroughly and are excited to be starting this next phase of our marketing evolution with the view.resi solution”, said John Bongiornio, Marshall White’s group sales director.

“It not only provides market leading technology that ensures we maximise exposure to buyers but also helps us find our next vendor. The industry is getting smarter and we aim to stay ahead of the pack; the view.resi solution will help us own our customer data and deliver results for our vendors. We look forward to working with Antony Catalano, Trent Casson and their team in achieving this.”

“View.resi continues to make an impressive mark on the current landscape”, said Thomas McGlynn, BresicWhitney CEO. “Its product mix presents compelling options for agents and real estate businesses, including Acquire’s performance-driven capabilities, and View’s integration and alignment with leading media outlets. We look forward to continuing to work with the team and supporting their growth and success.”

“From the moment the VMG team presented to us we were impressed; we like the way they put the needs of our vendors and us as agents at the

forefront of their thinking”, added David Highland, Highland CEO. “Their AI products are world class and the results we’ve seen in driving

large increases in OFI attendance is very impressive and we can’t wait to get it to market for Highland.”

“Our goal is to democratise real estate advertising by putting dollars back into the pockets of Australians and data back into the hands of our real estate partners”, concluded Catalano. “Our business remains committed to supporting agents and vendors with tools that drive engagement, stimulate the market, and create new opportunities.”

With the cost of living pressures in mind, we are able to deliver results without the escalating costs.”