Radio Ratings: Kyle & Jackie O Are Hot On Ben Fordham’s Winning Trail

Figures from 2022’s third GfK Radio Ratings Metro & DAB+ have just been released, with some very surprising – and not so surprising – results.

In the not-so-surprising news, Ben Fordham continued his dominance over Sydney, with 2GB’s wonder-boy claiming first place in the breakfast ratings, though he’s beginning to feel the heat from Kyle & Jackie O as the KIIS 106.5 duo continue to ride the growth wave from last month – surely it can’t help that Kyle’s discussing his impending fatherhood.

In Melbourne, 3AW once again reigned supreme, claiming the top spot and seeing a small upswing. Meanwhile, GOLD 104.3’s Christian O’Connell Breakfast Show, saw a strong upswing in the breakfast slow not enough to dethrone 3AW but it could make the next radio ratings pretty interesting.

In Melbourne’s Drive slot, 3AW’s Drive With Tom Elliott reclaimed his number one seat from Gold’s Dave Higgins.

Adelaide saw the ABC ADE hold onto the top spot. However, there was some reshuffling in Adelaide with NOVA91.9’s Kate, Tim & Joel, getting beat by Carrie and Tommy in the drive slot. Still, Kate, Tim & Joel still snagged the number two spot.

In Perth, the competition was fierce but NOVA93.7 managed to come out on top, while their Kate, Tim & Joel show was also able to main their first place in the drive ratings – the third time in a row!

Up north in Brisbane, NOVA nabbed the first spot, but KIIS 97.3 beat out B105 to snag the second spot.

All in all, there weren’t too many changes or shakes up this month!

Sydney

SHARE OVERALL (percent)

First: 2GB (12.9, last 12.8, up 0.1)

Second: KIIS 106.5 (10.2, last 9.9, up 1.3)

Third: Smoothfm 95.3 (9.6, last 8.8, up 0.8)

BREAKFAST

First: 2GB Ben Fordham Live (15.5, -0.2)

Second: KIIS 106.5 Kyle & Jackie O (13.3, -0.9)

Third: ABC Syd Breakfast With James Valentine (10.3, -0.3)

DRIVE

First: KIIS 106.5 Will & Woody (11.0, +1.5)

Second: WFSM 95.3 Steve Fitton (10.4, +0.6)

Third: SmoothFM Bryon Webb (9.9, +0.7)

Melbourne

SHARE OVERALL (percent)

First: 3AW (15.7, last 15.3, up 0.4)

Second: GOLD 104.3 (12.0, last 11.5, down 0.5)

Third: smoothfm 91.5 (9.2, last 9.0, up 0.2)

BREAKFAST

First: 3AW Ross & Russell (19.1, -0.3)

Second: GOLD 104.3 The Christian O’Connell Breakfast Show (11.2, +1.2)

Third: ABC MEL Breakfast With Sammy J (9.0, +0.0)

DRIVE

First: 3AW Drive With Tom Elliot (13.5, +2.4)

Second: GOLD 104.3 Dave Higgins (11.3, -0.7)

Third: FOXFM: Tommy & Carrie (9.9, +1.1)

Adelaide

SHARE OVERALL (percent)

First: ABC ADE (13.6, last 12.6, up 1.6)

Second: MIX 102.3 (10.6, last 11.4, down 1.0)

Third: NOVA 91.9 (10.2, last 10.8, down 0.6)

BREAKFAST

First: ABC ADE Breakfast With Stacey Lee & Nikolai Beilharz (18.9, +2.2)

Second: FIVEaa Breakfast With David Penberthy & Will Goodings (11.8, +0.7)

Third: SMMM Triple M Breakfast With Roo, Ditz & Loz (11.3, +1.4)

DRIVE

First: SAFM Carrie & Tommy (12.5, +0.6)

Second: NOVA 91.9 Kate, Tim & Joel (12.3, -1.27)

Third: MIX 102.3 Will & Woody (10.9 -0.4)

Perth

SHARE OVERALL (percent)

First: NOVA 93.7 (15.5, last 13.5, up 2.0)

Second: MIX 94.5 (12.8, last 12.6, up 0.1)

Third: 96FM (10.4, last 11.9, down 1.5)

BREAKFAST

First: NOVA 93.7 Nathan, Nat & Shaun (18.4, +2.7)

Second: MIX 94.5 Pete, Matt & Kymba (11.9, -0.6)

Third: ABC PER Breakfast With Tom Baddeley (10.9, -1.0)

DRIVE

First: NOVA 93.7 Kate, Tim & Joel (16.8, +2.5)

Second: MIX 94.5 Carrie & Tommy (12.1, -1.5)

Third: 96FM Will & Woody (9.4, -1.7)

Brisbane

SHARE OVERALL (percent)

First: NOVA 106.9 (12.6, last 11.2, up 1.4)

Second: KIIS 97.3 (11.6, last 10.8, up 0.5)

Third: B105 (11.1, last 10.6, up 0.5)

BREAKFAST

First: NOVA 106.9 Ash, Kip, Luttsy & Susie O’Neill (13.1, +1.6)

Second: B105 Stav, Abby & Matt (12.0, +0.3)

Second: ABC BRIS Triple M Marto & Margaux (12.0, +2.1)

DRIVE

First: NOVA 106.9 Kate, Tim & Joel (15.7, +1.3)

Second: B105 Carrie & Tommy (10.7, -0.4)

Third: KIIS 97.3 Will & Woody (11.9, +1.2)