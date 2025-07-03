Racing Victoria & Foxtel Group Saddle Up For Extended Partnership

Racing Victoria (RV) and the Foxtel Group have signed a new multi-year broadcast partnership which will see Racing.com continue to be showcased across Foxtel Group’s subscription platforms including Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

Racing.com remains the only racing channel currently available to Kayo Sports subscribers, with opportunities to explore expanded content on the platform into the future.

For the first time, the new partnership will see the inclusion of Racing.com into the entire Foxtel Business commercial distribution network (excl. licensed venues), meaning the channel is added into services provided to businesses such as hotels, cafes, gyms, hospitals, aged care, mining and workforce accommodation.

The long-term agreement between RV and the Foxtel Group also ensures the ongoing broadcast of Racing.com in high definition to all Foxtel viewers on Channel 529 and via the Foxtel Now and Foxtel GO platforms.

The RV-owned and produced Racing.com is a dedicated 24/7 thoroughbred racing channel spearheaded by live racing action from Victoria and supported with racing from South Australia, Western Australia, Hong Kong and time-honoured events from the UK.

The inclusion of all Western Australian thoroughbred race meetings is an exciting new addition to Racing.com which commenced this week on 2 July and will expand its appeal in the nation’s west.

RV chief executive, Aaron Morrison, said: “The breadth of coverage of Victorian racing and that of our local and global partners will be expanded further thanks to the extension of our agreement with the Foxtel Group to showcase Racing.com.

“We are particularly excited to remain the only racing channel on Kayo Sports which is a must have for any sporting fan and to expand the broadcast of Racing.com into Foxtel’s commercial network.

“With Australians consuming sport across a range of platforms, particularly our younger demographic, it is vital that we provide a variety of opportunities for the community to watch and engage with Victorian racing and that of our valued partners.

“We look forward to working with the Foxtel Group over the years ahead to showcase Racing.com and deepen what is a highly valued partnership for Racing Victoria.”

Foxtel Group head of sport and content partnerships, Nic Goard, said: “We’re delighted to extend our partnership with Racing.com, strengthening our commitment to showcasing the very best of Australian thoroughbred racing. This collaboration means our subscribers can continue to enjoy Racing.com’s premium racing coverage and events, alongside the breadth of sport available across our platforms.

“It’s great that we can also continue to evolve our partnership by having the channel available to all of our Foxtel Business customers (excl. licensed venues) for the first time. We will continue to explore growth opportunities across our network and look forward to working closely with Racing Victoria to bring viewers even closer to the action.”