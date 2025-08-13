QMS Returns To SXSW Sydney To Sponsor Marketing & Media Tracks

QMS is returning to SXSW Sydney as the major sponsor of the Marketing & Media tracks at this year’s conference.

QMS was a founding partner of SXSW Sydney in its first year in 2023 and will have a strong presence at the week-long event where it will help lead a curated program of more than 60 sessions exploring the future of advertising, the creator economy and journalism.

From forward-thinking panels to hands-on workshops, the Conference’s Marketing & Media tracks will delve into the evolving intersection of creativity and technology – examining brand authenticity, consumer connection and the commercial realities of modern marketing. The tracks will also tackle the critical issues shaping the media landscape, including trust, misinformation and press freedom.

Running from 13 to 19 October, SXSW Sydney 2025 will feature 1,600 sessions and events, including more than 400 conference sessions, over 150 professional development sessions, more than 300 music performances, 95 film screenings, 150 games, and more than 400 brand-led events.

This year’s event will dive deep into the most pressing trends shaping the world – from AI’s accelerating advancements and the future of work to quantum technologies, cybersecurity, sustainability and the ever-evolving creative industries.

QMS chief marketing officer, Tennille Burt, said: “QMS and SXSW Sydney are natural partners. We’re both driven by innovation, creativity, and what comes next. This year, we’re proud to elevate our involvement as the major sponsor of the Marketing & Media tracks of the conference – a space where the future of our industry is shaped through conversation, connection and the incubation of big, bold ideas.

“With much of SXSW Sydney happening on the doorstep of our City of Sydney network, we look forward to welcoming Asia Pacific’s best creatives, marketers, technologists and decision-makers as they move through the heart of the festival.”

SXSW Sydney co-managing director, Simon Cahill, said: “QMS is at the forefront of innovation in media and advertising, and we’re excited to welcome them back as the major sponsor of SXSW Sydney’s Marketing & Media tracks.

“With the future of marketing and media being rewritten before our eyes, this year’s tracks will dive headfirst into the big shifts redefining how we communicate, create and consume – from the future of brand building and the creator economy to the reinvention of news and AI’s impact on content. Expect game-changing ideas and fresh perspectives that challenge assumptions, spark collaboration and set the agenda for what’s next in this space.”