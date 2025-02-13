Media

QBD Books Announces Romance Club Podcast

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
Amy Matthews

This Valentine’s Day, QBD Books is ready to fall in love at first listen with the launch of Romance Club, a brand-new podcast celebrating the art of love stories.

Hosted by Amy Matthews, an award-winning author and associate professor in Creative Writing at Flinders University, the podcast will dive deep into the world of romance fiction, featuring insightful conversations with some of Australia’s biggest names in the romance genre.

Associate Professor Matthews is renowned for her contributions to literature. Author of ‘Someone Else’s Bucket List’ and ‘Best, First and Last’, her novels have been published internationally and translated into multiple languages.

Australian-born romance literature is on the rise, and Associate Professor Matthews is ready to delve into emerging authors and releases of the many sub-genres from romantasy to romantic comedies.

“Romance is one of the most widely read and beloved genres in the world, yet it hasn’t always received the recognition it deserves in Australia,” Associate Professor Matthews explained. “I’m proud to be hosting QBD Books’ Romance Club podcast, creating a space to celebrate the incredible talent in romance writing and to connect with the readers who adore these stories.

“The world can be so unstable and frightening, but romance brings comfort to people. Especially in an age where dating is mainly an online occurrence. These stories of chemistry and meeting in real life are somewhat fantasy to the readers and teach us plenty of life lessons along the way.”

The launch of Romance Club is in response to the genre’s meteoric rise since 2020. Romance fiction continues to set hearts (and sales charts) aflame at QBD Books, with a dramatic spike in 2022 and popularity showing no signs of cooling down.

“We’ve seen our customers fall hard for these books, so we wanted to create a dedicated podcast celebrating the genre, where readers can connect with the brilliant minds behind their favourite love stories. We are hoping Romance Club will play matchmatcher between readers and their next great love story,” explained Nick Croydon, CEO of QBD Books.

QBD Books Romance Club, set to launch on 7 March with episodes released fortnightly, promises to be the go-to source for behind-the-scenes insights and bookish discussions for both lifelong romance readers and newcomers, featuring engaging conversations with bestselling authors exploring the craft, inspiration, and impact of romance writing.

Episodes will be available from 7 March on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Related posts:

  1. Skin Control & DoorDash Join Forces To Launch Australia’s First Pimple Patch Drone Delivery This Valentine’s Day
  2. Nova Podcasts Teams Up With NRL Great For Exclusive Partnership
  3. Pillars Of Trust: Industry Leaders Call For Investment In News Publishing
  4. Pedestrian Group Expands Talent Roster To Drive Youth-Focused Innovation
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee is a journalist and writer of all things media and advertising. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for stories with a focus on mental health, sport, DE&I and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, Aimee worked as a media researcher, writing about emerging changes and trends in the media industry and heading up research projects, the most notable centering around the representation of female voices in the sports media industry.

Latest News

BBC Studios Renews Partnerships For Landmark Natural History In Australia & New Zealand
Three iconic Australian DJs; Groove Terminator, John Course and Minx (pictured) will perform at the opening party.
Ministry Of Sound To Take Over Bunnings For Unmissable Pinterest Welcome Party
TV Ratings (12/02/2025): MAFS Intimacy Week Descends Into Chaos… Again
Earmax Media & Explore Worldwide Deliver Bumper Results With Ad Campaign Targeting True Crime Podcasts
Register Lost your password?