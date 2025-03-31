Qantas Signs Partnership Agreement With Cricket Australia, Becoming Overseas Tour Partner Of Men & Women’s Teams

Qantas has signed a new three-year agreement with Cricket Australia.

The expanded partnership will see the national carrier become the Overseas Tour Partner of the Australian men’s and women’s teams and continue its role as the Official Airline Partner.

Australian cricketers Alyssa Healy, Nathan Lyon, Georgia Voll and Sam Konstas helped launch the partnership on Monday 31 March.

Having been Cricket Australia’s Official Airline Partner for more than a decade, the new agreement will see Qantas cement its support of women’s cricket, which has seen a surge in popularity and participation in recent years, inspired by the success of the national team.

For the first time, the Qantas brand will now feature on all the women’s team shirts and training gear for overseas matches in addition to the men’s team from 1 July 2025.

The announcement came as Cricket Australia released its 2025-26 international schedule showcasing the 11 Australian cities – and Qantas destinations – where cricket will be played this summer, including every state and territory capital city as well as tourist hot spots like the Gold Coast, Cairns and Mackay.

Qantas’ close partnership with Cricket Australia began in 2011. Australia’s world champion teams will continue to fly Qantas until at least 2028 as the premium airline supports Australian Cricket’s complex transport requirements to numerous destinations domestically and around the world each year.

“I’m delighted our partnership with Qantas will continue for another three years and that both our men’s and women’s teams will showcase the airline’s iconic logo during international matches played overseas. Qantas is not just a great supporter of Australian Cricket; it is a significant part of our cricket operations providing fantastic service for our teams, staff and fans as they travel to destinations across Australia and the world,” Ed Sanders, Cricket Australia chief commercial officer said.

“It’s fitting that the partnership renewal is being announced at the same time we release the 2025-26 international schedule featuring matches in 11 destinations to where Qantas will take our players and thousands of our fans this summer in customary comfort”.

“Australians are passionate about cricket and as the national carrier we’re proud to be strengthening our relationship with Cricket Australia and extending our support to the women’s team. Whether it’s connecting fans with the game they love or supporting the national teams as they compete on the global stage during their upcoming international tours, it is an honour to support this much-loved national sport. We look forward to continuing the long innings of our relationship with Cricket Australia,” Catriona Larritt Qantas chief customer and digital officer added.