ABC’S Q&A Gets Even More Political With Host Stan Grant Punting A Putin Supporter From The Audience!
ABC’S Q&A is known for people getting into some pretty feisty debates, but last night’s episode turned into anarchy when an audience member declared themselves a supporter of Vladimir Putin.

It all kicked off when University student, Sasha Gillies-Leakakis asked the panel hosts: “As someone who comes from the Russian community here in Australia, I’ve been pretty outraged by the narrative depicted by our media, with Ukraine as the good guy and Russia as the bad guy.

“Believe it or not, there are a lot of Russians here and around the world that supports what Putin’s doing in Ukraine, myself included.”

The panel then briefly and awkwardly tackled his question before moving on to discussing the flooding in New South Wales.

However, 20 minutes later, host Stan Grant circled back and according to ABC News said: “Something has been bothering me, I have to admit, since we had Sasha’s question earlier about Russia, and it’s been playing on my mind.

“Sasha, people here have been talking about families who are suffering and people who are dying. You supported what’s happening, hearing that people are dying. Can I just say, I’m just not comfortable with you being here, Could you please leave?”

Gillies-Lekakis did seem to indicate he did not want to leave but Grant silenced him and said: “You can ask a question, but we cannot advocate violence. I should have asked you to leave then. It’s been playing on my mind and, I’m sorry, but I have to ask you to leave.”

Later Grant clarified that the question hadn’t been vetted beforehand.

Naturally, the moment has now gone viral and Twitter is weighing in with some people championing Grant’s stance and others questioning it.

Interestingly, The Daily Mail has reported that Gillies-Leakakis has said: “I am genuinely sorry that things took the turn they did. However, at the same time, an acknowledgement of ABC’s questionable conduct would also be appreciated.”

Meanwhile, the debate continues to rages online.

