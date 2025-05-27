Pureprofile Launches Datarubico: Self-Serve Data & Insights Offering To Empower Brands & Researchers

Global data and insights company Pureprofile has revealed the launch of Datarubico, a new self-serve data and insights offering.

Datarubico extends Pureprofile’s capabilities by offering brands and researchers a scalable, cost-effective solution to conduct high-quality research independently.

Making informed decisions is increasingly critical for success. However, with tightening budgets, time and cost are also critical considerations and often a barrier for organisations to achieve actionable, reliable insights.

Datarubico delivers two new solutions designed to put research teams firmly in control without compromising on quality or speed to insights. The unique, flexible bidding tool across both solutions enables brands and researchers to manage their spend and achieve greater efficiency.

Datarubico Insights Creator is an all-in-one AI-enabled self-service insights platform that puts teams in the driver’s seat for survey creation, fieldwork and analysis. The tool is powered by SightX technology, with AI guidance, pre-built templates, automated analytics, executive-ready summaries and flexible sample bidding.

These advanced capabilities give teams real-time control over respondent costs and fieldwork budgets, allowing them to fine-tune spend while maintaining quality. By bringing this level of flexibility and cost management into an intuitive, self-directed environment, Datarubico sets a new benchmark for in-house research efficiency and performance.

Datarubico Sample Only is an always-on, self-serve solution that gives research teamto insights s complete control over how they manage and purchase samples. Users can access verified, high-quality sample sources anytime, set their spend with flexible bidding, and streamline fieldwork on their own terms. The platform empowers teams to deliver quality data faster and more efficiently.

“The launch of our new self-serve offering marks a major milestone for Pureprofile and represents the next chapter in our evolution,” said Martin Filz, CEO, Pureprofile.

“We listened closely to our clients, who told us they needed more control, flexibility and cost-efficiency when running research, especially in today’s economic climate. Datarubico’s solutions empower organisations to gather insights faster, manage costs more effectively, and make smarter decisions with confidence.

“It’s a significant innovation that reflects our commitment to evolving with our clients and staying ahead of what the market demands. We’re proud to be leading the way in making research smarter, faster, and more accessible.”

Databurico’s Insights Creator and Sample Only solutions will be available globally.

“Teams often need to navigate multiple disconnected tools, which leads to inefficiencies, data silos, and increased risk of missing key insights when they matter most,” said Niamh Fitzpatrick, chief product officer, Pureprofile.

“Datarubico eliminates these barriers by bringing the entire workflow into one intuitive environment. With Insights Creator, teams can tap into fresh consumer-sourced data to make faster, better-informed decisions, while Sample Only gives researchers direct access to high-quality global samples.

“It’s about giving organisations the autonomy, speed and control they need to move confidently in a more demanding market.”