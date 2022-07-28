Pride Jersey Fiasco: Manly Gets Slammed On Social

Pride Jersey Fiasco: Manly Gets Slammed On Social
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



NRL Manly Sea Eagles’s defeat last night by the Sydney Roosters (20-10) wasn’t the only bad news coming out of the headlines for the club this week.

As Manly released a limited-edition Pride jersey to celebrate inclusivity, what was meant to be a great initiative for the club’s reputation, has unfortunately gained the wrong attention as seven players stood down from playing this week’s match citing a refusal to wear the jersey for cultural and personal reasons.

Meltwater, a leader in media intelligence and data analytics, has sourced and analysed some interesting data on how a positive PR move has backfired with the club now receiving largely negative sentiment on social media (29 per cent) with only 13 per cent positive, compared to a mostly neutral sentiment towards the club in the 30 days prior to this controversy, showing the true impact on its reputation.

The story has also earned some international attention with over 1500 articles being published by US media outlets this week, most notably this one in Newsmax which has been shared on Facebook and Twitter 25,000 times.

Other interesting stats:

  • 3000 posts have been shared from a mix of people condemning the players for their “ignorance”
  • 2000 posts have conversely focused on the club’s decision not to “consult” with the players first
  • Unsurprisingly the rainbow flag has come up in over 3000 posts about the team – see attached top emojis chart across socials

Please login with linkedin to comment

Manly Warringah Pride

Latest News

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week
  • Campaigns

Grill’d Doubles Meal Donations During National Homelessness Week

Australian home-grown burger brand Grill’d has announced it will be doubling its member meal donations, via their Relish Membership, during National Homelessness Week (1-7 August). In partnership with St Vincent de Paul Society, Relish members will be able to donate two meals (usually one meal is donated when the members have reached eight burger purchases) […]

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign
  • Campaigns
  • Marketing

Independent Brewers Association (IBA) Selects LOUD To Run New Beer Campaign

After a competitive 5-way pitch, the IBA has appointed LOUD to lead its nationwide campaign to raise awareness of indie beer through promotion of the Independent Seal, the people that make it and how to find it. Kylie Lethbridge, CEO of IBA said: “The demand for independent beer has grown exponentially over the last few […]

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking
  • Advertising
  • Technology

IAS Partners With Anzu For Mobile Gaming Media Tracking

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a leader in digital media quality, today announced a partnership with Anzu, an in-game advertising leader. This partnership enables global brands and agencies to effectively monitor the quality of their in-game media investments in mobile gaming environments. Through this collaboration, IAS provides advertisers with Invalid Traffic (IVT) measurement and reports […]

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign
  • Campaigns

Travel Associates Teams Up With BCM Group For Integrated Campaign

As international travel continues to gain momentum, the premium leisure division of the Flight Centre Travel Group, Travel Associates, has launched a new brand positioning, via independent, creative and media agency BCM Group. The new brand positioning campaign will be deployed by the agency across social media, performance digital, premium on-line video and direct channels, […]

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards
  • Marketing

Nature Listed As Finalist In ESOMAR’s Research Effectiveness Awards

Strategic insights agency Nature is proud to announce it has been listed as a finalist in ESOMAR’s 2022 Global Research Effectiveness Awards for its work with Don KRC. The annual ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Awards recognise impactful projects from across the global marketing, insights and analytics community that made a significant and measurable impact on the […]