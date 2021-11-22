Post-Pandemic Shoppers Prefer In-Store Shopping Reveals Emarsys Research
A case of Covid-induced cabin fever has left Aussie shoppers longing for the store reveals new Emarsys research.
A survey of more than 1,500 Australian and New Zealand consumers revealed that 55 per cent of customers prefer to shop in-store.
Another 31 per cent said they’d prefer to shop both in-store and online, meanwhile 10 per cent said they preferred shopping exclusively online.
Some of the things consumers miss about in-person shopping include:
- A yearning to try things on in-store (49%)
- A desire to touch things/see things up close (48.5%)
- Pining for the experience of being in a physical store (30%)
- Availability of choice when shopping in-store (17%)
- Personal service offered in story (17%)
Managing director for APAC at Emarsys, Adam Ioakim, said: “Coming out of lockdown, retailers should not underestimate the value of a premium in-store experience in building customer loyalty.
“While online shopping has its many advantages, being able to replicate the experience of trying out items or being able to see and touch them in the flesh remains a challenge.
“Retailers with an online presence should also take note to ensure that their digital offerings provide an immersive experience.”
Digital marketing manager at Lorna Jane, Jenna Lee, added: “Post pandemic, we are really focused on being able to offer our customers the choice to shop how and where they feel comfortable.
“The addition of click and collect, and store-to-door, layered with the individualised experiences Emarsys can facilitate has allowed us to build a strong customer-centric marketing approach.
“Ultimately, we are building a one-to-one relationship with each customer. By notifying them when their favourite styles are on sale or back in-stock, customers are reassured that no matter where they choose to shop, the product offering and experience they have come to know and love from Lorna Jane will be consistent.”
The study also revealed customers’ major turn offs when shopping online. These included failure of free returns, items being unavailable at checkout, poor customer service experience, inaccurate product images or not seeing the item shown and difficult or lengthy returns process.
The study also revealed offerings and experiences that consumers want to see in the future like greater loyalty benefits, faster click and collect offerings, more customisation of offers, promotions and marketing to their preferences, and having multiple click and collect options.
Ioakim added: “The option of click and collect offers the same kind of convenience in having an item available straight away when shopping in-store, but when the experience fails to deliver on this, consumers will be very easily turned off.
“An inconvenient click and collect process is in fact enough to turn off more than a fifth of consumers from shopping with a retailer.”
Overall the main factors impacting a customers decision making are discounts, with 74 per cent identifying this as the biggest loyalty inducement, fast and easy delivery, and an easy purchasing process.
“The pandemic has certainly made consumers care more about good customer service online, but it’s still no surprise to see that discounts remain a key loyalty driver,” added Ioakim.
“At the same time, as our Black Friday research highlighted back in October, discounting alone is not enough to ensure a consumer stays committed to your brand.
“Inconveniences such as slow delivery or difficult returns process are enough to make your customer switch to another retailer.”
Please login with linkedin to commentcustomer behaviour Emarsys
Latest News
PHD Nabs Publicis’ Alison Jones As Group Business Director For The Unilever & Nine Business
PHD has announced the appointment Alison Jones as group business director leading the agency’s Unilever and Nine teams. Jones joins from Publicis Media where she had recently worked as group business director on Platform GSK, the dedicated team for the pharmaceutical organisation. She has also held several roles across Zenith, where she has spent much […]
LUXURY GROUP, KERING HAS NAMED iPROSPECT AS NEW GLOBAL MEDIA PARTNER
iProspect, a dentsu company, today announced it has been named global media partner for all Kering brands. The pitch involved iProspect teams from around the world, including Australia, who will now pick up the Kering work in market following the global win. As the global agency of record, iProspect will be responsible for managing all […]
Ehrenberg-Bass’s Dr Ella Ward Flips The Lid On Masterfoods New Look Herbs And Spices
Dr Ella Ward (pictured below) is a senior marketing scientist at Adelaide’s Ehrenberg-Bass Institute. In this guest post, the goodly Doctor takes a look at Masterfoods recent rebrand for its herbs and spices range and the importance of colour in consumers’ decision making… Recently Masterfoods launched a new look for its herb and spice range, […]
Liquid Ideas Announces Slew of New Clients, As Well As Rebrand and Expanded Offering
Independent creative communications agency, Liquid Ideas, has announced significant changes, including new client wins, new hires, a rebrand, and continued service growth. Liquid’s new clients and projects include Australia’s Own (part of Freedom Foods Group), and PR and social campaigns for Simplot Australia, including John West and the launch of Birds Eye’s new Plant Based […]
GMSV And Reprise Join Forces For Inaugral “That’s Boss” Car Campaign
General Motors Specialty Vehicles (GMSV) has teamed with performance marketing agency, Reprise, to launch its inaugural locally produced campaign . The “That’s Boss” campaign introduces GMSV’s Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss to the ANZ market, while leveraging the Aussie and Kiwi ethos of ‘mateship’ and adventure. It’s also Reprise’s first campaign since scoring the role […]
Bonds & Brooklyn MGMT Team Up To Get More Diversity Into The Modelling Space
Bonds has joined forces with an Aussie modelling agency, Brooklyn MGMT to increase talent diversity in the fashion industry. launching the – BE YOU- Model Search to discover new and exciting talent. Committed to a diverse and inclusive representation of real Australians in their campaigns, Bonds’ partnership with Brooklyn MGMT will foster opportunities for more […]
Lancemore Crossley St Partner Up With Malfy To Present ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema’
Boutique Melbourne hotel, Lancemore Crossley St have partnered up with Italian gin brand Malfy to launch the Crossley St cinema experience. The cinema experience, known as ‘Retro Rooftop Cinema,’ will take place on the rooftop terrace of Lancemore Crossley St every Thursday between December 2nd and January 27th. Featuring a gin pop-up bar and some […]
Qantas & Optus Team Up For Frequent Flyer Bonanza!
Qantas & Optus have teamed up and that's despite your travel options being restricted to Singapore, Fiji & Launceston.
Reports: Former Nine Boss Hugh Marks To Launch His Own Production Company
Hugh's chrysanthemums & hydrangeas looking resplendent after a stint of gardening leave, but now it's back to work.
Zenith Forecasts Travel Ad Spend Will Climb 36 Per Cent In 2022
Zenith report says travel ad spends to soar 36%. Which will be a 42% increase in Flight Centre ads showing fake pilots.
Nike Hits Pause On Travis Scott Sneaker Collab, But Hasn’t Pulled The Plug
Given her massive overexposure at the moment, B&T's confused as to why we're yet to see a Nike-Adele collab.
Independent Podcast Company Acast Announce Expansion Into Victoria
Acast have expanded into Victoria with the hire of Bryce Crosswell (featured image) as new group sales lead for Victoria. Acast’s expansion into Victoria comes after reporting net sales growth of 89% for Q3-21, compared to Q3-20. In his new position, Crosswell will be responsible for spearheading growth in the podcast market and work to […]
Keen To Be A Juror For Cannes Lions 2022? Put Your Best Foot Forward Now!
To be a juror for Cannes Lions 2022, you need to be impartial, have a keen eye for creative, & own a red pen & ruler.
Ronan Keating Joins Smoothfm For New 90s-Crazed Sunday Night Show
Ronan Keating joins Smoothfm for a new 90s-themed Sunday night show. Here's hoping he doesn't play any Ronan Keating.
Seven Reporter Denies Being Suspended After Stuffing Up Expensive Adele Interview
Adele's got a new album out which may put an end to every shop, chemist & Uber playing 'Rolling in the Deep' ad nauseam.
SBS To Launch Arabic And Mandarin News Bulletins For Brand New Channel
SBS says we're not just great rail journeys & ethnic cooking shows, unveiling new Mandarin & Arabic news programs today.
Clark Rubber Celebrates 75 Years In The Game By Giving Away Pools And A Retro Caravan
Clark Rubber remains the Wonka Chocolate Factory of Australian retail - no one ever goes in, no one ever comes out.
Special Unveils “This Calls For” Campaign Celebrating Uber Eats’ Move Into Groceries & Alcohol
In good news in the event of the apocalypse or a major asteroid strike, Uber Eats now delivering grog and groceries.
“Boys Do Cry!” The Hallway Challenges Gendered Stereotypes Via New Campaign
New campaign encourages men to cry and not just when they hit their thumb with a hammer or get genitals caught in a zip.
Adobe Research Finds 71% Of Aussies Buy More From Companies They Trust
Research finds 71% of Aussies buy from brands they trust. Which explains the 29% who buy stuff off morning television.
Calling All Champagne Lovers: Have Your Say On Connected TV And You Could Win A Magnum Bottle Of Veuve!
Join the likes of boozy hen's parties, winners of F1 racers & the rap community by winning a magnum of Veuve right here.
Sunday TV Wrap: Nine’s LEGO Masters Debuts To 804,000 Viewers
You gotta hand it to LEGO Masters - one part great TV show, one part one long branding exercise leading up to Christmas.
From Parental Leave To Lockdown: How Atlassian’s Jennifer Marfell Has Thrived As A Return-To-Work Parent In A Distributed World
B&T chats with new parent and Atlassian engineer Jennifer Marfell. We didn't ask about her boss buying the Rabbitohs.
VB-Branded BBQs Are On The Market This Summer Via Weber
You can now buy your own VB-branded BBQ. Apparently it physically rejects anything with tofu or vegan kebabs with pesto.
Momentum Energy And Havas Media Store Bottles of ‘Happiness’ At Flinders Street Station
If you ever doubt the seductive power of advertising, check out this gas company aligning itself with happiness.
In-Game Audio Adverts: The New Tech From ARN And AudioMob
ARN have partnered with UK company AudioMob to launch in-game audio advertisements for mobile games. This new project means that instead of annoying visual ads that take up your whole screen during gameplay, an audio ad will play instead. Unskippable in-game audio adverts will appear with a click-through banner and only when a phones volume […]
‘The Story:’ Australia’s New Digital Magazine About The Art, Craft And Science Of Storytelling
Funded by Fireside creative agency, The Story is a new Aussie digital magazine that bills itself as storytelling about storytelling. The magazine is edited by Chris Harrigan (featured image), former editor of Smith Journal, and published by Fireside founder, former journalist, and political advisor Ben Hart. “As a journalist, Ben used storytelling to make sense of the world, […]
Seismic’s New Head Of Marketing APAC Is On A Mission For Sales And Marketing Alignment
Seismic’s new head of marketing APAC, Simon Hickox (featured image), wants to bridge the gap between sales and marketing. Hickox joins Seismic from Telstra, where he was the marketing director, and he previously worked at UBS. With a wealth of experience behind him, Hickox realises the tension that can exist between sales and marketing teams […]
KFC Partners With Collingwood FC For Finger Lickin’ New Sponsorship Deal
Did someone say AFL? Iconic fast food chain, KFC, has penned a four-year deal with the Collingwood Football Club, to become the AFL powerhouse’s new premier partner. The partnership will cover the club’s four football platforms, including AFL, AFLW, VFL, and VFLW, and will see the brand’s iconic logo feature on the back of the […]
Winners Of The Amnesty International Australia Media Awards Announced
The winners of the Amnesty International Media Awards are in. And, yep, no plastic, timber or ivory in the trophies.