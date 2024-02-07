Posh, Becks, Jen, David & Usher! Uber Eats Wheels Out The Super Bowl Big Guns!

We got a brief teaser of Uber Eats’s Super Bowl work last week when a witty trailer starring David and Victoria Beckham dropped as the couple hammed it up with their complete lack of knowledge of the game.

Now the whole shebang has dropped via Special US and it comes with a serious A-list cast all in on the joke. The Beckhams return alongside a forgetful Jennifer Anniston, her Friends co-star David Schwimmer, rapper Jelly Roll and even a cameo from Usher (who also features in BMW’s Super Bowl work and is also the half-time entertainment at next Monday’s game.)

The stars all ham it up to this idea if you forget something, it’s Uber Eats to the rescue. It’s funny, but probably too safe to be largely memorial and is not a patch on Ken Jeong’s comedy classic for Popeyes that dropped yesterday. Watch it below:

Matthew Woodhams-Roberts, ECD and partner at Special US, said: “The work delivers a simple joke that we knew we could have a lot of cultural fun with on the Super Bowl. Playing with memory lets us tap into universally known moments for all the celebrities. Things everyone knows and loves about them.

“As we thought about the things we wanted each person to forget, we were careful to make sure it was a collective memory we all have about that person or couple. For the Beckhams, we were able to play with their most recent viral moment from their Netflix documentary as the teaser, and then have fun with the Spice Girls in the Super Bowl spot. And then for the non-celebrity moments we really focused on truths we could all relate to,” the creative said.