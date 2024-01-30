Posh & Becks Ham It Up In Surprisingly Funny Uber Eats Super Bowl Teaser

The Beckhams have recreated their now infamous “be honest” moment for an Uber Eats Super Bowl advert.

The 36-second teaser via Super US dropped overnight and shows the glamour couple recreate the “be honest” moment from Netflix’s Beckham doco where Victoria claimed she caught the bus to school, only to be caught out by David who revealed her dad actually drove a Rolls Royce.

In the surprisingly amusing trailer, the couple ham it up as they mistakenly call the Super Bowl the “super big baseball game” and the “hockey bowl”.

And they’re promising big things for when the actual ad drops, with none other than “Jessica Aniston” set to appear.

And it appears the entire family is on the Uber Eats promo bandwagon, with son Brooklyn collaborating with the delivery service, which took place last week in London.

Watch the witty new work below: