Porter Novelli Unveils New Sydney Leadership

Clemenger Group consultancy Porter Novelli Australia has elevated client partner Victoria Fruean (lead image) to general manager – Sydney Lead, signalling the firm’s intent to strengthen its longstanding footprint in New South Wales in 2024.

Fruean joined Porter Novelli in mid-2023 and is now leading growth in the Sydney market, alongside the firm’s executive leadership and sister Clemenger Group agencies.

Fruean said she is confident the company would continue its growth trajectory in NSW, given its stability and investment in people.

“Since joining Porter Novelli last year, I have been impressed by the smarts of our people and clients, the breadth and depth of work that we do, and our approach to developing talent. I’m grateful for the opportunities that I’ve already had in my time here and excited for more meaningful work and success with the Sydney team and our clients this year,” Fruean said.

Fruean’s new role coincides with the promotion of Sydney colleague Lauren Clancy to Client Partner – Technology & Cyber. Clancy leads Porter Novelli’s work in enterprise technology and helped build the company’s industry-leading deep specialisation in cyber incident preparation and response across Australia.

As part of a refreshed national leadership model, Madison West has also been promoted to Client Partner – Melbourne lead. Madison joined Porter Novelli in 2018 and has been pivotal in building the company’s expertise in Aboriginal Affairs, alongside her experience in both the government and health sectors.

Cal Easton will also assume an expanded national role of Strategy and Digital Lead, guiding the company’s evidence-led approach to delivering creative and innovative integrated communication programs.

Porter Novelli Australia chief executive officer, Rhys Ryan said the recent changes in the company’s leadership signify Porter Novelli’s continued commitment to growth and the career development of its people.

“We have a strong and stable team, largely because we really focus on the progression and development of our highly talented people. We’re thrilled to recognise the value and expertise that Victoria, Lauren, Madi and Cal and have shown to our business and our clients,” Ryan said.

Porter Novelli has also welcomed several new team members to kickstart 2024, with the appointment of Patrick Condon (Sydney) as graduate consultant and both Jack Langley (Melbourne) and Jess Gough (Melbourne) as consultants, having completed the Clemenger Consulting Graduate Program in 2023.