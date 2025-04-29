Porter Novelli Announces Laura Hill As Managing Partner, Engagement

Porter Novelli has announced the promotion of Laura Hill to the newly created role of managing partner – engagement. Previously serving as Special Counsel, Hill brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of strategic engagement to this leadership position.

Hill’s appointment reflects the increasing demand for effective engagement across industries, as organisations navigate change and major reforms in sectors such as energy, aged care, health and education.

Hill joined Porter Novelli in 2021, bringing 20 years’ experience with roles in the corporate, government and not-for-profit sectors, most of which focused on working with communities or employees as they underwent significant change.

As organisations strive to bring people along on these transformative journeys, they seek trusted partners who can help them connect with stakeholders confidently and meaningfully, an endeavour Hill feels passionate about.

“I’ve always been drawn to the impact that great engagement – whether with employees, stakeholders, or communities – can have not just on an organisation’s success, but on the people it connects with,” she said.

“At Porter Novelli, we are already doing this work every day and doing it well. Our team brings real expertise, sharp instincts, and a deep understanding of what effective engagement looks like.”

“We understand the nuances of effective engagement – what works, what doesn’t, and how to tailor approaches that resonate. For our clients, it means trusted, strategic advice grounded in real-world expertise and a clear understanding of what it takes to engage meaningfully in today’s environment.”

Hill’s extensive career includes significant in-house experience across government, corporate (including financial services, automotive, and mining), and not-for-profits in the international aid sector.

Rhys Ryan, CEO of Porter Novelli said we’re living in a moment where engagement can’t just be good, it must be exceptional. “There’s a real shift happening right now and organisations can’t afford to treat engagement as top-down or a tick-the-box- it’s so much more important than that.”

“Regional communities, industries and sectors, employees and communities with shared interests are demanding better from organisations. It’s wonderful to have an asset like Hill on our side.”

“Hill’s strength is her ability to translate complexity into clarity, building genuine connections that cut through noise and drive real impact. Her appointment couldn’t be more relevant, and we’re pleased to bring this level of expertise to our clients.”