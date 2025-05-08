Pollen & The Arthritis Movement Launch AI-Powered App To Empower Australians Living With Arthritis

Digital agency Pollen has partnered with The Arthritis Movement to launch Clara, a groundbreaking AI-powered app designed to revolutionise how Australians manage arthritis – offering credible, curated support when and where it’s needed most.

With over 3.7 million Australians living with arthritis and many facing long wait times for specialist care, Clara offers a smarter alternative to “Dr Google”. The app delivers tailored, expert-backed guidance to help individuals take control of their condition between appointments – safely, confidently, and conveniently.

“People told us they were struggling to find trustworthy advice at the right time,” said Alex Green, CEO of The Arthritis Movement.

“We saw the potential of technology to bridge this gap at scale, so we developed Clara to provide reliable, trusted and accessible support for people living with arthritis. Clara represents a new standard in AI-enabled health management.”

Pollen led Clara’s development through a multi-phase process involving research and ideation, digital strategy, brand development, UX/UI design and prototyping, through to product design and AI integration.

Clara’s experience is shaped by hundreds of lived experiences, co-designed with people living with arthritis.

“When designing Clara, we wanted to do more than build an app – we aimed to create an empowering digital experience grounded in real human needs,” said Brett Mitchell, managing director of Pollen. “By working closely with healthcare experts and people living with arthritis, we made sure every part of Clara delivers clarity, confidence, and care.”

Clara’s user experience is shaped around a simple onboarding process: users complete a brief health screening, allowing the app’s intelligent engine to deliver curated content. From lifestyle tips to symptom tracking, Clara helps people stay active and engaged in their own care journey.

Key features include voice-to-text input, intuitive navigation, and advice tailored across six core themes including medication, nutrition, pain management, exercise and mobility, mental wellbeing and improved sleep.