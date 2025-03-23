Advertising

Polestar Appoints KateCo. PR As Influencer Marketing Agency To Ramp Up Aussie Presence

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
1 Min Read

Polestar has appointed KateCo. PR as its influencer marketing agency in Australia, as the Swedish electric car brand seeks to ramp up its presence in the Aussie market.

The partnership comes as EV adoption continues to grow along with consumer demand.

“Polestar is more than just a car brand; it’s a movement towards a more sustainable, design-led future. This is a brand that stands for innovation, progress, and pushing boundaries – all values that resonate with our agency. We are incredibly excited to bring Polestar’s story to life in Australia, leveraging our expertise in high-impact ambassador campaigns to engage new audiences and drive meaningful conversations around sustainable mobility,” Kate Keane, founder of KateCo. PR said.

“Polestar forms partnerships based on shared values and we’re excited to be working with KateCo to expand our search for authentic storytellers in Australia who can bring our unique design and performance philosophy to new audiences,” Jonathan Williams, head of marketing, Polestar Australia added.

As Polestar expands its footprint in the Australian market, KateCo. PR will manage its ambassador program, including key brand ambassadors, content creators and associated vehicle loan program.

Related posts:

  1. THIS IS YOUR FINAL CALL: Late Entries For Cairns Hatchlings, Presented By Yahoo Close At MIDNIGHT!
  2. 1001 Optometry Launches ‘The Hidden Eye Test’ Campaign To Promote Eye Care Awareness Via VML
  3. R/GA Celebrates Independence With Film Featuring Founder Bob Greenberg
  4. UNESCO-Listed Budj Bim Cultural Landscape Wins OOh!media’s 2025 Indigenous Business Grant
TAGGED:
Fredrika Stigell
By Fredrika Stigell
Follow:
Fredrika Stigell is the Editorial Assistant at B&T with a focus on all things culture. Fredrika is also completing a Master of Archaeology, focusing on Indigenous rock art and historical artefacts in Kakadu National Park. Previously, she worked at a heritage company helping to organise storage collections for Sydney-based historical artefacts. Fredrika majored in English during her Bachelor's and is an avid reader with a particular interest in classics and literary fiction.

Latest News

DDB Group AUNZ resident Andrew Little steps down.
DDB Group ANZ President Andrew Little Steps Down, Heralds New Leadership Team
Cathy O’Connor & Katie Rigg-Smith Star On The Limitless Equation Podcast
Bastion Joins Forces With The Good Friday Appeal To Launch 2025 Campaign & Drive Donations
Nearly 100% Non-Compliance: Thousands Of Cosmetic Injectable Ads Break Advertising Laws Across The Country
Register Lost your password?