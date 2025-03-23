Polestar Appoints KateCo. PR As Influencer Marketing Agency To Ramp Up Aussie Presence

Polestar has appointed KateCo. PR as its influencer marketing agency in Australia, as the Swedish electric car brand seeks to ramp up its presence in the Aussie market.

The partnership comes as EV adoption continues to grow along with consumer demand.

“Polestar is more than just a car brand; it’s a movement towards a more sustainable, design-led future. This is a brand that stands for innovation, progress, and pushing boundaries – all values that resonate with our agency. We are incredibly excited to bring Polestar’s story to life in Australia, leveraging our expertise in high-impact ambassador campaigns to engage new audiences and drive meaningful conversations around sustainable mobility,” Kate Keane, founder of KateCo. PR said.

“Polestar forms partnerships based on shared values and we’re excited to be working with KateCo to expand our search for authentic storytellers in Australia who can bring our unique design and performance philosophy to new audiences,” Jonathan Williams, head of marketing, Polestar Australia added.

As Polestar expands its footprint in the Australian market, KateCo. PR will manage its ambassador program, including key brand ambassadors, content creators and associated vehicle loan program.