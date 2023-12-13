Pippa Chambers Announced As Cannes In Cairns Content Director

Former editor, seasoned adland journalist and content curator, Pippa Chambers, has joined The Misfits as Cannes in Cairns content director.

Having launched in 2022, APAC’s festival of creativity Cannes in Cairns, presented by Pinterest, has gone from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down.

Having attracted 1,200 people in 2023, the annual creative showcase, which brings together the most innovative and daring minds from Australia and APAC in the fields of advertising, media, marketing and communications, has fast become a landmark must-attend industry event.

“It’s a big job but somebody had to do it,” said Chambers.

“I was intrigued by the bold idea of the event when it first launched and after impressive market feedback, coupled with The Misfits’ ambition and passion for making Cannes in Cairns the biggest and best it can be, the role just felt perfect.”

Chambers, who began her career as a newspaper journalist in the UK before moving into B2B news, spent five years at trade publication AdNews in editor roles before launching her own content strategy business, Pipular Media, which she will continue to run alongside her Cannes in Cairns role.

Well-known across the sector, Chambers was editor of The Growth Agenda; a creativity-skewed weekly page in the business section of The Australian. She also hosted The Growth Agenda podcast and moderated panels at events such as The Australian’s Ecommerce Summit and curated industry events such as The Agency Leaders Symposium, The Programmatic Summit and the MarTech Symposium.

“Pippa has an enviable black book and we are thrilled to have her on board working on Cannes in Cairns,” said Rosie Oakshott, managing director of The Misfits Media.

“We know that what we have with Cannes in Cairns is beyond unique so we will continue to invest and evolve this homegrown event to make it the best it can be.”

Planning for Cannes in Cairns presented by Pinterest is well underway, with a record amount of topic submissions closing last month, hotel partners more than doubling and a slew of top sponsors backing the event.

Providing critical thinking, expert knowledge and one heck of a sounding board, Chambers has already set about creating an advisory board for Cannes in Cairns.

Check out the advisory board below and stay tuned for more on content, keynotes, workshops and more for Cannes in Cairns 2024.

This latest hire follows news of recently minted Media Federation of Australia Hall Of Famer Greg ‘Sparrow’ Graham joining The Misfits as editorial consultant and contributor for B&T. Sparrow has also been beavering away on the first Asia Pacific Cairns Crocodile Awards, which will be presented at Cannes in Cairns 2024.

Created to recognise the influential role of creativity in driving business success, The Crocodile Awards (or the Crocs, to their friends) celebrate creative ideas with bite and serious cut-through. From enhanced brand awareness to increased ROI, they celebrate the power of creativity to drive business success.

These awards are open to agencies from across APAC — not just Australia and New Zealand — working across the full spectrum of advertising, brand experience, media and beyond.

Read more on The Crocodile Awards.